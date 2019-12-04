More

Insider tips: what underrated studio tools are other producers missing out on?

By ()

Shall Ocin, Booka Shade, Francisco Allendes, Weska, Victor Ruiz and more name their secret weapons!

There are some instruments and effects that everybody seems to have in their studio - tools that are absolute ‘must-haves’ for producers no matter what genre they’re working in.

On the flipside of that, though, are those little secret weapons that every producer has; plugins, hardware or studio accessories that are essential to your workflow, but nobody else seems to use.

At this year’s ADE, we quizzed pro artists to find out what under-the-radar tools they think other producers are missing out on.

