Insider tips: what underrated studio tools are other producers missing out on?

There are some instruments and effects that everybody seems to have in their studio - tools that are absolute ‘must-haves’ for producers no matter what genre they’re working in.

On the flipside of that, though, are those little secret weapons that every producer has; plugins, hardware or studio accessories that are essential to your workflow, but nobody else seems to use.

At this year’s ADE, we quizzed pro artists to find out what under-the-radar tools they think other producers are missing out on.