Nathan Micay on his standout electronic score for Industry season 2: “There’s a lot of faster synth arpeggios, if that’s even possible, and a lot more bold sound choices”

One of the standout elements of the first season Industry, the HBO drama that documents the high-pressure working environment and pressure-releasing hedonism experienced by a batch of graduates seeking to make their way at London investment bank Pierpoint & Co, was the atmospheric synth soundtrack provided by Canadian electronic music producer Nathan Micay.

Unsurprisingly, Micay was asked back for season two - currently airing on HBO in the US and coming soon to BBC2 in the UK - and he’s been telling The Daily Beast how the score has evolved to mirror the development of the characters.

“This season, we really had the ability and the confidence to push it,” Micay explains. “There’s a lot of faster synth arpeggios, if that’s even possible, and a lot more bold sound choices.”

Micay also revealed that, in contrast to the first season, he “didn’t shy away from sort of cinematic drums,” having cultivated a closer working relationship with showrunners Konrad Kay and Mickey Down.

Following the success of his first Industry score, Micay has written music for a number of other shows, and seems set to work on more in the future. “The way we work in the scoring stuff is exactly how I work with my own albums. And it just makes me so happy,” he says.

The Industry season 2 score is set for release on streaming services and vinyl soon.