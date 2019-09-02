Here’s what happened when guitarist Lari Basilio got Greg Phillinganes, Nathan East and Vinnie Colaiuta in the studio together

We’re not quite sure how she managed it, but Brazilian guitarist Lari Basilio managed to assemble what can only be described as a session musician dream team to play on her new album Far More: keyboard player Greg Phillinganes; bassist Nathan East; and drummer Vinnie Colaiuta.

It doesn’t end there, either. Lari also recruited Siedah Garrett to record a new version of Man In The Mirror - a song she co-wrote with Glen Ballard - and persuaded Joe Satriani to guest on Glimpse Of Light.

You can get an insight into the album recording sessions, which took place at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles in October 2018, in the video above, and watch the Man In The Mirror video.

Lari will be appearing at The UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show 2019, which takes place on 21-22 September 2019 at the Business Design Centre, London. Tickets are available now .

Far More is available now - find out more on the Lari Basilio website.