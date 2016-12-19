Zap your guitar amp's mosquito tone with Amptweaker's DeFizzerator pedal

Anyone who's tired of fizzy highs emanating from their guitar amp or pedalboard will be pleased to see this simple one-knob solution from Amptweaker: the DeFizzerator.

The DeFizzerator is a passive EQ with three frequencies - fizz, buzz and crackle - that are higher than most tone or high EQs, which helps to fine-tune fizz.

A zap control adjusts the amount of fizz cut, which is handy for getting cranked-amp tones at bedroom levels - plus since the pedal's passive, it doesn't require batteries or power.

The DeFizzerator is available now for $60 from Amptweaker.