Xvive sets Sweet Leo and DynaRock overdrive pedals loose

It feels like forever since we spotted these pedals on German guitar ace Thomas Blug's pedalboard at Winter NAMM, but Xvive's Blug-designed Sweet Leo and DynaRock mini pedals are finally set to hit the streets.

Flaunting a timeless leopard-print enclosure, the Sweet Leo offers lightly overdriven Class A valve amp-esque tones, approaching dirty tweed sounds.

"From soft and warm like a kitten to a dirty growling and roaring lion!" purrs Blug. "Clean, transparent vintage tones and anything in between."

The DynaRock, meanwhile, promises open dynamics and valve-y warmth, plus a nifty mid-boost toggle. "There are tons of punch and dynamic expression for classic rock tones in this little pedal," says Thomas. "Think classic gain with real tube-like dynamics."

Sounds good to us. The price, however, sounds even better, as both pedals will be available later this year for £59.99 apiece.