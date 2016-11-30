More

Way Huge's Camel Toe returns

Triple overdrive pedal marries Green Rhino and Red Llama

It's not what you think…

Fans of George Tripps and Way Huge pedals will likely be familiar with the all-encompassing Camel Toe - and won't be sniggering at the back like the rest of you dirty-minded lot - and they'll be even more thrilled to hear a MKII version is imminent at the hands of Jim Dunlop.

The Camel Toe Triple Overdrive pairs the Green Rhino and Red Llama for big stacking tones - players get all the controls from MKIV of the Green Rhino, while the Red Llama section adds a new hi-cut tone control in addition to the usual volume and drive.

A drive selector footswitch toggles between the circuits, and flicking the series switch combines the two in a whole different manner; the Red Llama can be switched on or off via a drive selector switch, while the Green Rhino is always on.

Way Huge's Camel Toe MKII is available now in the US and lands in the UK on 6 December, with prices looking like £285/$279.