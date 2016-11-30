Way Huge's Camel Toe returns

Fans of George Tripps and Way Huge pedals will likely be familiar with the all-encompassing Camel Toe - and won't be sniggering at the back like the rest of you dirty-minded lot - and they'll be even more thrilled to hear a MKII version is imminent at the hands of Jim Dunlop.

The Camel Toe Triple Overdrive pairs the Green Rhino and Red Llama for big stacking tones - players get all the controls from MKIV of the Green Rhino, while the Red Llama section adds a new hi-cut tone control in addition to the usual volume and drive.

A drive selector footswitch toggles between the circuits, and flicking the series switch combines the two in a whole different manner; the Red Llama can be switched on or off via a drive selector switch, while the Green Rhino is always on.

Way Huge's Camel Toe MKII is available now in the US and lands in the UK on 6 December, with prices looking like £285/$279.