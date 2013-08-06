VIDEO: Lovepedal Babyface Tremolo, Echo Baby, Les Lius, Kalamazoo, OD11 & Eternity E6 demo

Ever since the early 1990s, Lovepedal founder Sean Michael has been designing and building guitar effects pedals that meet his particular needs for classic tones with simple features.

In addition to the full-size range, Lovepedal also brought out a line of mini-sized stompboxes in 2009, a format that has since become extremely popular with pedal fans looking to get maximum tone from minimum pedalboard real estate. Here we have six of the latest from LP HQ in White Lake, Michigan.

00:00 - Babyface Tremolo

01:46 - Echo Baby

02:55 - Les Lius

04:42 - Kalamazoo

06:21 - OD11

07:58 - Eternity E6

Guitarist on Apple Newsstand

Subscribe to Guitarist magazine

Guitarist on Facebook

Guitarist on Twitter