VIDEO: Lovepedal Babyface Tremolo, Echo Baby, Les Lius, Kalamazoo, OD11 & Eternity E6 demo

Ever since the early 1990s, Lovepedal founder Sean Michael has been designing and building guitar effects pedals that meet his particular needs for classic tones with simple features.
In addition to the full-size range, Lovepedal also brought out a line of mini-sized stompboxes in 2009, a format that has since become extremely popular with pedal fans looking to get maximum tone from minimum pedalboard real estate. Here we have six of the latest from LP HQ in White Lake, Michigan.
00:00 - Babyface Tremolo
01:46 - Echo Baby
02:55 - Les Lius
04:42 - Kalamazoo
06:21 - OD11
07:58 - Eternity E6
