VIDEO: Joe Satriani, Sammy Hagar play Ronnie Montrose tribute

The next thing to a Montrose reunion took place last Friday (27 April) in San Francisco, when Sammy Hagar joined fellow original members Denny Carmassi and Bill Church for a tribute concert for the late Ronnie Montrose. Guitar superstar (and Hagar's Chickenfoot bandmate) Joe Satriani assumed axe duties for the evening.

"One of my top priorities this year was a Montrose reunion," Hagar said in March. "Ronnie and I planned to do it in Cabo in October. I am so sad it won't happen, but on April 27th, Joe Satriani, Denny Carmassi, Bill Church and I are going to play the hell out of some Montrose!"

Called A Concert For Ronnie Montrose - A Celebration Of His Life In Music, the show featured Hagar and the band performing Montrose's debut album in its entirety. (See above video of Bad Motor Scooter and below video of Rock Candy.)

Ronnie Montrose committed suicide on 3 March. In recent years, the veteran guitarist battled cancer. Prior to his death, he was said to be drinking heavily and suffering from depression.