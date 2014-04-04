Two Fender Custom Shop series introduced

Fender Custom Shop has introduced two new ranges, the Artisan Series and the Master Design Series.

The Artisan Series aims to put the spotlight on specially selected tonewoods, with the emphasis on good looks, unique figures and hand-rubbed finishes. The first models from the Artisan Series set out its stall, with a pair of eye-catching Maple-Top Strats and a Walnut-Top Strat looking every inch the high-end part.

The Master Design Series meanwhile is an opportunity for Fender's top luthiers to show off their skills and design guitars that suit their own tastes. The 1950s Relic Strat was designed by Todd Karuse, while the 1963 Relic Strat was deamt up by John Cruz.

Those Custom Shop boys really do love a bit of relicing...

The two-piece alder body has an off-center seam and a faded Two-color Sunburst nitrocellulose lacquer finish that Cruz says “shows signs of period-correct wear without really going over the top.” Other premium features include a quarter-sawn maple neck with a larger “C”-shaped profile and no back finish (for a smooth, fast feel), 12”-radius round-laminated rosewood fingerboard with comfortably rolled edges and jumbo frets, three-ply mint green nitrocellulose pickguard, vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge with brass block for more overall tonal liveliness, an extra-sturdy larger-diameter trem arm, and nickel/chrome hardware. Includes case, cable, strap, tool kit and certificate of authenticity.