Symphony X's Michael Romeo talks new album, Underworld

Symphony X may well have just recorded the album of their career. Guitarist Michael Romeo tells us it was an amalgamation of everything in his heart and soul.

When you think of the guitar gods of the 80s and those worthy enough to carry on their legacy today, Michael Romeo is a name that should stand tall - at least as far as the metal world is concerned. His unbridled creative prowess, spurred by an overwhelming command of his instrument, is something that has won over legions of fans since forming Symphony X in the mid 90s.

Albums such as The Divine Wings Of Tragedy and V: The New Mythology Suite showcased a guitar player that had it all: the ferocious technical zeal of Yngwie Malmsteen, the sheer heart of Michael Schenker and the intense progressive musicality of John Petrucci, all spliced through his own sonic palette. But this year’s ninth album, Underworld, could very well be his finest moment yet.

“Every record we make, we try to do something a little bit different,” says Romeo of the new album. “Our last record, Iconoclast, was a bit heavier, some of the albums before it sounded more progressive, and early on, we had more classical influences.

“This time, we wanted to have good variety and good balance. Rush have been a huge influence on me over the years, just like Iron Maiden have, so it was a case of putting all these different elements together and trying to come up with something cool.”