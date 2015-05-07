Steven Wilson on taming Guthrie Govan and Hand. Cannot. Erase.

Some artists write riffs. For Wilson, it's all about creating atmosphere

"This album was inspired by Joyce Vincent. She died in her apartment in London, and it was three years before her body was discovered. Her story was at once fascinating, shocking and upsetting, and it became a symbol for me, of the way we're living in the city in the age of the internet.

"Certain tones create certain moods. Certain pedals do, too. Sometimes, you get the sound and it immediately suggests the approach to playing. That's always been the way for me: find the right sound and the right notes naturally fall into place.

"I have my favourite chords, too, that I come back to time and again. I have a thing for major 7ths. They've got a very mournful, nostalgic quality to them. My favourite chord? Bb6th with added 9th."

Songwriting isn't just about the six-string

When it comes to composition, explains Wilson, guitar is not the only gear

"I'm not one of those guys who can just take a guitar into a room and come out with a song. I need all my instruments dotted around. Very often - even within the same song - I'll write one riff on the bass, the next riff on the guitar, then switch back to piano. Some of these tracks, they're long and complex. They have many different sections, move through different moods.

"Routine was written on piano, and you can hear that. But then you listen to Happy Returns, and you can tell it's definitely been written on guitar, with that singer-songwriter-y strumming quality.

"Then you go to Home Invasion, which starts off with a kind of death-metal riff that was obviously written on the guitar. There's one song called Perfect Life, where the starting point was electronic drums and loops."