Squier unveils Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecasters

The Fender Cabronita craze shows no sign of abating. Squier's Vintage Modified range welcomes the cheapest Cabronitas yet in the shape of the Squier Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster and Cabronita Telecaster With Bigsby.

UK RRPs are £298.80 for the hardtail and £346.80 for the Bigsby-equipped guitar. Here's the official skinny:

Squier Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster



"Squier's Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster rocks a welcome shot of high-powered Cabronita attitude in an already-cool Vintage Modified Telecaster. Two full-voiced and stylish Fideli'Tron humbucking pickups more than get the job done, with three-way toggle pickup switching and a single knurled-chrome master volume knob for a distinctive look.

"Other features include a maple neck with 'modern C' profile, comfortable 9.5-inch radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, single-ply white pickguard, string-through-body bridge with six stamped saddles, and vintage- style tuners. Available in only one formidable colour: Black."

Squier Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster With Bigsby



"Squier's Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster with Bigsby rocks a welcome shot of high-powered Cabronita attitude in an already-cool Vintage Modified Telecaster. A full-voiced Fideli'Tron humbucking neck pickup and standard single-coil Telecaster bridge pickup more than get the job done, with three-way toggle pickup switching, a single knurled-chrome master volume knob for a distinctive look, and a Bigsby-licensed B50 vibrato tailpiece.

"Other features include a maple neck with 'modern C' profile, comfortable 9.5-inch radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, single-ply white pickguard, adjustable bridge with six threaded steel-barrel saddles and modified plate, and vintage-style tuners. Available in only one formidable colour: Black."