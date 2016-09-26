Shawn Mendes talks heroes, acoustic roots and lessons learned from megastars

Shawn Mendes never meant to become a pop star, but social media won him fans the world over. Is this the future of guitar heroes?

A different kind of artist is capturing the imagination of young guitar players: the troubadour

Once upon a time it was the likes of Slash, James Hetfield or Billy Joe Armstrong that inspired teenagers to nag their parents for an electric guitar to keep the neighbourhood awake with their discordant twanging. These days, thanks in no small part to social media, a different kind of artist is capturing the imagination of young guitar players: the troubadour.

Ed Sheeran is the most famous, and is seemingly an anomaly in that he can retain his credentials as a songwriter, and still sell out Wembley Arena. Even Justin Bieber has toned down his bubblegum brat persona in favour of something more subdued; his recent acousticdriven hit, Love Yourself was co-written with Sheeran.

James Bay, Passenger, Jake Bugg, Hozier, Jason Mraz… all artists having huge hits with acoustic-driven ballads. And any of you lamenting that we don’t need any more from where that came from look away now: 17-year-old Shawn Mendes, the Canadian behind January’s No 1 hit, Stitches, is tipped as the next phenomenon. And he’s already in the eye of a brewing storm of fame.