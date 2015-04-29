Seymour Duncan Shapeshifter is 'a beast of a tremolo'

Seymour Duncan has added the Shapeshifter, a feature- and control-heavy tremolo, to its range of guitar pedals.

Combining LFO shape and wave dials with stereo phase control AND three separate ways to control the tremolo effect speed - a straight dial, tap tempo footswitch and a further dial to multiply tap tempo up to x4 - Shapeshifter does appear to offer an unusually wide latitude of effect, from classic sounds to extreme chop, stab and backward swell effects.

Shapeshifter controls

Shape and wave controls: Tweak every dimension of the LFO, from wave shape to symmetry, to create a range of possible sounds and effects. You can continuously blend from sine wave to triangle wave to square wave or choose which specific part of the wave you want emphasized by the effect.

Phase control in stereo: Continuously adjust the phase between left and right output channels from 0 to 180 degrees. Try cranking the Phase and squaring off the Wave and it sounds almost like a stereo delay.

Tap tempo with LED rate indicator and Ratio Option: To control the tremolo speed either directly rotate the Speed control, use the Tap Tempo footswitch with LED rate indicator, or use the Ratio option to dial in speeds up to 4x faster than your quickest tap.

Specifications