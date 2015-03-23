Seth Avett on covering Elliott Smith with Jessica Lea Mayfield

“His music sneaks up on you," Seth Avett says of the late Elliott Smith. "For me, it hit the heart first and the brain second. I knew I loved it straight away, but then I discovered how surprisingly complex it was. Music that works on a few different levels is always what lasts.”

Several years ago, Avett and fellow alt-country-rock star Jessica Lea Mayfield bonded over their love of Smith's music, and the two decided to take it to the next level, holing up in Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, North Carolina, to record a dozen songs that cover the whole of Smith's career (he died in 2003, before the release of his final studio album, From A Basement On The Hill). The result is Seth Avett & Jessica Lea Mayfield Sings Elliott Smith, a luminous tribute that captures the introspective, haunting and beguiling beauty of Smith's work. Neither a reworking or a straight retelling, the album finds Avett and Mayfield mixing their voices in a mostly true duo approach, a dynamic that prevents either performer from dominating the other while allowing the material to open up in some surprising ways.

“This was a labor of love," Avett says, "but on the other hand I don’t have any interest in being a torch-bearer. I know Jessica feels the same way. We’re just trying to do music that we love, that has touched us. That was our only agenda. It’s that way, it's no different from doing our own songs.”

Avett sat down with MusicRadar the other day to talk about his relationship with Smith's music and how he went about recording with Mayfield.

How did you discover Elliott Smith's music?



“The first time I heard Elliott Smith was when I was in school, at college in North Carolina. I was close friends with a fellow named Yogi. He was learning to play guitar and he knew that I played, and he passed me a cassette with the song Say Yes on it. He wanted me to transcribe the song so he could play the chords.

“Right away when I heard it, I was struck by its beauty and honesty, the earnestness and pure sentiment. It seemed so simple to me musically, but I later found out that wasn’t the case. The melody was so good and so catchy – it just hooked me from the start. When you mix a deep meaning with a strong melody, I’m there. That’s my bread and butter. Sam Cooke, The Beatles, Stevie Wonder – those artists had it, and that’s what I discovered in Elliott Smith’s music.”

Did you share Elliott’s music with your brother Scott? Was there ever any talk of this record being an Avett Brothers album?

“It was never an idea to make it an Avett Brothers album. As far as I know, Scott is somewhat familiar with Elliott’s music, but I’m the only one out of all of us who's a superfan. The record was borne out of that, the really exciting fan conversations Jessica and I had. Out of all my friends, her love for Elliott Smith probably surpasses mine. She told me that probably 70 percent of her listening is Elliott Smith. She knows it inside and out.”

What’s your history with Jessica? How did you meet and then start talking about doing this record?

“She opened for us in Kent, Ohio, when she was 16 years old, I think. I’m roughly a decade older, so I was totally impressed with her. ‘This kid can write like that, and she’s 16?’ The songs Scott and I wrote when we were 16 were horrible. [Laughs] Believe me, they weren't good at all. Jessica’s a blue blood – she started touring when she was seven years old. I started touring when I was 21. She was fully formed as an artist. She had her whole thing together.

“We didn’t form a real friendship until four years later. Scott and her were closer from the beginning, but then Jessica and I got closer and started bonding, and of course, we discovered a shared loved of Elliott Smith.”