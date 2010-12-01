Sanyo unveils Pedal Juice: rechargeable battery for live instruments

Sanyo has announced Pedal Juice: a rechargeable battery built specifically for powering musical instruments on the go.
For guitarists, the 9V lithium-Ion unit promises to provide 50 hours of playing time if you're only using one standard pedal. It even claims nine hours when you're hooked-up to a daisy chain of six effects (including a wah-wah pedal) and a tuner.
Other examples in the press release include a keyboard (two hours of playing time) and a percussion pad (90 mins).
The big selling-point for audiophiles is that it "eliminates AC ground loops". However, it does cost an eye-watering $150, so you'll have to recharge it quite a lot and hope it cleans your tones to Hendrix levels of greatness to get your money's worth.
It does sit nicely on a pedalboard, though.
Features
9V Lithium-Ion battery featuring Sanyo eneloop technology
Up to 50 hours of power
Eliminates AC ground loops
Two 9V DC outputs
3-stage LED indicator
Single on/off button
Rechargeable hundreds of times (saves money and the environment)
Water and shock resistant - JIS IPX3 compliant water resistant enclosure
Fully recharges in only 3.5 hours via AC adaptor
Same footprint as standard effects pedal (2.5" W x 4.7"D x 1.7"H)
