Radial releases "next-generation" Tonebone distortion pedal, the Classic V9

Radial's tube-powered Tonebone Classic has been a pedalboard staple for some time, but the Canadian co has answered the demands of guitarists everywhere with the release of the Classic V9, which downsizes the enclosure and allows it to run from a standard 9V power supply.

The effect also packs a three-position gain switch, with drive control, high and low controls, three-position mid boost for fattening up single coils and top-end switch to compensate for bright amps.

Provided its tone can match that of the Eric Johnson and Steve Lukather-favoured original, this looks to be a practical addition to any 'board.

The Radial Tonebone Classic V9 is available now for $169.99.