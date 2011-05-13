Pink Floyd stars reunite onstage in London

The three surviving members of Pink Floyd were reunited onstage in London last night for the first time since July 2005's Live 8 performance.

David Gilmour and Nick Mason both appeared alongside Roger Waters during his solo concert performance of the classic Floyd album The Wall. Gilmour played the Comfortably Numb solo to a rapturous response from the audience, while Mason played tambourine alongside Waters on the final song, Outside The Wall, again joined by Gilmour.

Gilmour's appearance saw him return the favour after Waters agreed to join him onstage at a benefit concert for The Hoping Foundation in July 2010.

However, excited fans with tickets for the remaining Wall Live dates should note the following statement from David Gilmour's camp: "I should also remind you that tonight is most definitely a one-off. David is not repeating his special guest performance at a later occasion, I'm sorry to disappoint those of you with fingers crossed and tickets for later shows."