Ozzy Osbourne says a Black Sabbath reunion is possible in 2012

Ozzy Osbourne, on stage at a Scream album release performance, Los Angeles, June 2010. © Paul Hebert/Icon SMI/Corbis

Ozzy Osbourne says a Black Sabbath reunion is a very strong possibility for 2012. However, that harmonic convergence hinges on one member of the influential heavy metal band: bassist Geezer Butler.

In an interview with QMI, Osbourne said he was open to getting back together with his old gang, but only if Butler develops a brighter outlook on life. "I'm not saying I wouldn't do it," Osbourne said. "But not right now. I've got another year to finish my tour. And if I do a Black Sabbath tour, he's got to promise to stop fucking moaning. Geezer, I love him. But he's always on about something. He's like, 'Ohhhhh.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, great to see you too, Geezer.'"

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of the band's first two albums, Black Sabbath and Paranoid, and when asked if was hard to believe that four decades have passed since the outfit issued those seminal discs, Osbourne, in true form, said, "It's hard to fucking believe I'm still fucking here, that's what's hard to believe! Time, as you get older, it picks up speed, you know. It wasn't that long ago I was 50. Now I'm going to be 62. Fuck me!"

Currently on tour with his new guitarist, Firewind's Gus G, Osbourne wanted to clear the air as to his parting of the ways with Zakk Wylde, who had been his guitarist, co-writer and confidante for two decades.

"Let me set something straight: I didn't lose Zakk," Osbourne said. "It was time for me to move on. I love the guy as much as I've always loved him, and as much as I will always love him. He's like family, you know. I remember when he was in hospital a while back. He had a blood clot in his hip or his leg or something. I sent him an e-mail that said, 'Zakk, if you die before me, I'll fucking kill you!'"

Spoken like a true Ozzman...