New signature guitars from Schecter

From left to right: JD Bulcher Bass, Synyster Gates Custom, Robin Finck Ultra III and the Zacky Vengeance ZV Mirror.

PRESS RELEASE: Four new Schecter signature models available in the UK for the first time.

Synyster Gates Custom Black and Red Pinstripe:

Tying in with the release of the new Avenged Sevenfold album 'Nightmare' the Synyster Gates Custom gets a new set of extremely cool Red and Black clothes, while retaining all the high quality components you expect from this model. One of the flagships of the Schecter Artist range, the Custom features Seymour Duncan Custom Invaders, Original Floyd Rose trem, Mahogany Body and three piece 24 fret set neck to make a modern classic. SSP £1099

Zacky Vengeance ZV Mirror:

On the other side of the stage from Synyster Gates Is Zacky Vengeance who has his own newly updates Signature model, the ZV Mirror. Featuring and a spectacular Fractured Mirror top and all chrome hardware (right down to the pickup surrounds) this guitar is spectacularly eye catching, while the installed Seymour Duncan SH-4 Pickup set means it sounds the business too. SSP £899

Robin Finck Ultra III:

Guitarist Robin Finck from Seminal industrialists Nine Inch Nails takes a surprising vintage route with his signature model Ultra. Duncan designed Fg 101 toaster top humbuckers in the neck and middle positions give a retro 50's twang, while the Seymour Duncan SM-3B hot mini humbucker in the bridge gives more power and bite. A Bigsby B-50 trem and Red or Black Nitro Cellulose lacquer complete this distinctive guitar .SSP £899

JD 'Blutcher' Bass:

John Deservio turned to Schecter to help him provide his thunderous low end in Zack Wylde's Black Label Society, and together they created a bass with a 24 fret multi laminate maple and walnut thru neck, a mahogany body with 'BLS' logo, EMG Pickups with Active 3 band EQ and Kill switch and Hipshot bridge hardware. Everything about this bass screams power! SSP £749

UK Availability: October (ZV Mirror available now).

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Westside Distribution.

