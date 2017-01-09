NAMM 2017: Mad Professor reveals Twimble guitar effects pedal

NAMM 2017: After tapping into guitarists' need for Tweed with its Big Tweedy Drive, Mad Professor has announced another new pedal for NAMM, the Twimble overdrive.

Combining and fine-tuning the Prof's Simble Overdrive and Simble Predriver, the Twimble's two sections allow you to focus the drive's frequency range via the Accent control, before adjusting gain using Sensitivity and then tone via Contour.

The Predrive section, meanwhile, is designed to interact with guitars' volume controls, while its hot/cool control dials in pre-overdrive boost. Each section can be used independently or together, too.

The Twimble is available in April - Mad Professor has more info.