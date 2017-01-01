NAMM 2017: Ibanez reveals 55 new electric, acoustic and bass guitars
Introduction
NAMM 2017: Few companies can match the sheer volume of new products coming out of Ibanez HQ, and for 2017, the Japanese guitar giant shows no signs of letting up.
This year's offerings span the usual upgrades to the much-loved RG and S series, as well as a handful of hollowbodies and, of course, the instruments that push the boundaries: a multi-scale RG Iron Label, an acoustic aimed at electric players and even a combined fretless and fretted bass.
You may notice there are no new signatures among the line-up, which can mean only one thing: there will be even more new gear when NAMM starts on 19 January.
But for now, head on through for the lowdown on this year's top models, starting with electrics, before moving onto pedals, acoustic and bass releases, all with UK prices.
Ibanez Prestige Uppercut ARZ6UCS-BKF
PRESS RELEASE: ARZ6UCS, one of Ibanez’s Prestige Uppercut models, features a 24-fret, 2-octave fretboard, surpassing the boundaries of traditional single cutaway. Bare Knuckle Nailbomb pickups with Alnico magnets create a huge sound with deep-bottom ends, rich mid-ranges, and clean, articulate highs.
The smooth neck heel allows easy playing, and the long neck scale makes the ARZ ideal for both standard tune shredders and drop-tune demons. The stainless frets promise superior longevity and a quick, bright, and sustainable tone. It comes factory-tune by a whole step down. A hard-shell case is included.
Ibanez Prestige Uppercut FR6UCS-BKF
PRESS RELEASE: The ultimate metal machine, the Ibanez Prestige Uppercut series, has been loved and well received by metal guitarists for its precision, Japanese craftsmanship, and notable pickups by Bare Knuckle.
Bare Knuckle pickups are completely hand wound in England and are now one of the most high-profile pickups among professional metal guitarists for their progressive tone and character.
The body is solid mahogany, providing a warm tone with rich resonance. The ebony fretboard provides a tight response and this time comes with stainless frets. The stainless frets are known for their bright tone, and they add player-friendly features, such as long durability and smoothness.
The Tight-End bridge is perfectly designed to anchor with rigidness and accuracy. Saddles are firmly locked onto the base plate for maximum string vibration and remain perfectly linear during intonation adjustment for the most accurate setup. The saddles’ heights can be adjusted individually with 1 screw. Also, the top side of the bridge is smooth finished; if you play hard, the Tight-End bridge will absorb your hand’s punishment without dishing out any of its own.
The Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads achieve incredible tuning stability and cut down string-changing time. The combination of these features and FR’s simple and refined body offers ideal sound and playing comfort. This ultimate metal machine will greatly assist and enhance your performance.
Ibanez Roadcore RC220
PRESS RELEASE: For guitarists looking to distinguish themselves from the fray with a unique style and sound of their own, the Roadcore series is a perfect choice. While maintaining access to the tonal options immortalized through the decades by rock’s pantheon, Roadcore offers a style and attitude for those who want to take the road less traveled.
Visually, the RC220 creates a vintage look with an asymmetrical double-cutaway body and dual binding. At its heart is a Mahogany body combined with a round, Maple bolt-on neck that delivers unparalleled clarity and a biting tone when needed. The Rosewood fingerboard with white dot inlays and medium frets offers comfort for players of all styles.
Hone your sound with its through-body stringing and fixed bridge, both of which improve sustain and tuning stability while facilitating string changing. Its 2 custom Core-Tone humbucker pickups and 3-way selector provide a palette of tonal options.
Ibanez Roadcore RC520
PRESS RELEASE: For guitarists looking to distinguish themselves from the fray with a unique style and sound of their own, the Roadcore series is a perfect choice. While maintaining access to the tonal options immortalized through the decades by rock’s pantheon, Roadcore offers a style and attitude for those who want to take the road less traveled.
Visually, the RC520 creates a vintage vibe with an asymmetrical double-cutaway body, dual binding, a gold logo on its headstock, vintage oval buttons for its machine heads, and an Ivory-colored pickguard. At its heart is a Mahogany body combined with a round, Maple bolt-on neck that delivers unparalleled clarity and a biting tone when needed. The Rosewood fingerboard with white dot inlays and medium frets offers comfort for players of all styles.
Hone your sound with its through-body stringing and Ibanez-exclusive Tight-Tune bridge, both of which improve sustain and tuning stability while facilitating string changing. This guitar provides a wide palette of tonal options with its 2 exclusively designed custom Core-Tone humbucker pickups, a Metal-covered neck pickup, and a 3-way selector.
Ibanez Premium RG6PCMLTD-BRG
PRESS RELEASE: "Designed to Inspire", all Ibanez Premium series are manufactured with select tone woods, high-profile electronics, hardware and dedicated skills of craftsmanship and care in details for your musical journey. The richness of sound, stunning appearance and unrivalled playability of the Ibanez Premium series will open the gate of your reservoir of inspiration.
One of the representative Premium models, RG6P17LTD, comes with a range of distinctive features that will inspire any guitarist.
It features a stunning Curly Maple body top with beautiful natural binding on the top and side. An 11-piece Wizard neck, which features a slim grip shape made of Wenge, Bubinga, Maple, and Purpleheart, contributes to the neck’s extreme rigidity and increases sustain.
A Curly Maple fretboard expresses an exotic atmosphere and comes with stainless frets. The stainless frets are known for their bright tone, and they add player-friendly features, such as long durability and a smoothness to bend on. It has luminescent side dot position marks to make it easy for players to see fretboard position marks when performing on dark stages.
The DiMarzio® Air Norton™, True Velvet™ and Tone Zone® pickups offer depth, warmth and rich dynamics when combined with the 5-way pickup switch. This model adopts Belden wiring material and copper shielding inside its control cavity, so noiseless sound can be expected.
Furthermore, this model features an Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge and provides exceptional tuning stability, precise intonation adjustment, and playing comfort. The Gotoh ® MG-T locking machine heads achieve incredible tuning stability, cutting down string-changing time. A soft case is included.
Ibanez Prestige RG6UCS-MYF
PRESS RELEASE: The ultimate metal machine, the Ibanez Prestige Uppercut series, has been loved and well received by metal guitarists for its precision, Japanese craftsmanship, and notable pickups by Bare Knuckle.
Bare Knuckle pickups are completely hand wound in England and are now one of the most high-profile pickups among professional metal guitarists for their progressive tone and character. Ibanez proudly introduces the Prestige RG Uppercut.
The body is solid basswood with a fat but well-balanced tonality. The ebony fretboard provides a tight response and this time comes with stainless frets. The stainless frets are known for their bright tone, and they add player-friendly features, such as long durability and smoothness.
The legendary Lo-Pro Edge bridge offers maximum playing comfort with its streamlined profile and recessed fine tuners. Additionally, the Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads achieve incredible tuning stability and cut down string-changing time.
The combination of these features and Ibanez’s most recognizable and distinctive RG offer ideal sound, speed, and strength. This ultimate metal machine will greatly assist and enhance your performance.
Ibanez RG370AHM-BMT
PRESS RELEASE: The RG series is Ibanez’s core series and always has been well received. Now Ibanez is pleased to introduce a new RG model featuring a stunning Ash body. The Ash body features a tonal clarity and a superior attack in sound.
The Wizard III Maple neck is thin, flat, and fast, yet strong and sturdy. It offers unlimited playability for demanding players and features a two-octave 24-fret fretboard for a wide tonal range. The Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge w/ZPS3Fe makes tuning easier and faster as well as providing stable tuning for long performances, all while maintaining smooth tremolo playing. Engineered to remove all points of friction, ZPS is the smoothest Ibanez Backstop ever. Even when a string breaks loss of tuning is minimized.
The Quantum pickups provide an accelerated bass response for exceptionally fast tracking of high-speed staccato riffing with crushing mid range and precise high-end articulation. Moreover, the 5-way switching adds more tonal option and extends the range of this versatile instrument.
Ibanez RG421M-WK
PRESS RELEASE: If Ibanez holds the most iconic name in metal, then RG is certainly the guitar series that built this reputation. Every inch of this classic screams speed, fury, and expression.
The RG421M features a Maple fingerboard with offset black dot inlays, providing smooth playability, a clear tone projection, and a stylish look. The Ibanez Wizard III Maple neck provides unlimited playability, and the hardtail bridge offers a great transfer of string vibration and tuning stability.
The Quantum pickups provide an accelerated bass response for the exceptionally fast tracking of high-speed staccato riffing with crushing midrange and precise high-end articulation.
Ibanez Prestige RG652LWFX-AGB
PRESS RELEASE: The Prestige family is a Japanese-made, high-end line of Ibanez guitars, manufactured under three principles: precision, performance, and playability.
Currently, many players in the hard rock/metal world are choosing fixed bridges. In response to this, Ibanez is pleased to introduce more hardtail options to the Prestige RG series line. To achieve the three principles of the Prestige line and to appeal to the rock/metal scene, this guitar uses the Gibraltar Standard II bridge, which promotes the optimal transfer of each string’s vibration. Its Super Wizard HP 5-piece maple/walnut neck and the meticulous Prestige fret edge treatment provide extra-smooth playing.
The DiMarzio® Air Norton™ and Tone Zone® pickups offer depth, warmth, and rich dynamics when combined with the 5-way pickup switch. Additionally, incredible tuning stability is achieved through the use of the Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads.
RG752LWFX-AGB features a limba wood top, giving the model an exotic appearance. A hard-shell case is included.
Ibanez RG655M-CBM
PRESS RELEASE: A classic, one of Ibanez’s most popular RG Prestige models, is now available with a maple fingerboard: the Ibanez RG655M Prestige Electric Guitar.
The RG655M enables outstanding shredding with a fast Super Wizard HP neck and a maple fingerboard containing 24 jumbo frets and the legendary Edge tremolo, a favorite among shredders from all over the world. A trio of DiMarzio pickups provides you with a wide selection of tones.
Ibanez RG721MSM-NTF
PRESS RELEASE: “Designed to inspire,” all Ibanez Premium series are manufactured with select tonewoods, high-profile electronics and hardware, and the dedicated and detailed skills of craftsmanship, all of which assist players on their musical journeys. The rich sound, stunning appearance, and unrivaled playability of the Ibanez Premium series inspire players to new levels of performance.
RG721MSM is the new option in the Premium RG series for players seeking that unique sound. The eye-catching Spalted Maple top and Birdseye Maple fretboard display a luxurious and exotic look. The meticulous Premium fret edge treatment provides extra-smooth playing.
The Tight-End R bridge, designed specifically for RG’s flat top, delivers both playability and rock-solid stability. Saddles firmly locked onto the base plate maximize string vibration transmitted to the body. The smooth bridge surface protects your strumming hand no matter how aggressively you play. Simple saddle height and intonation adjustments ensure accurate setup. A soft case is included.
Ibanez Prestige RG752LWFX-AGB
PRESS RELEASE: The Prestige family is a Japanese-made, high-end line of Ibanez guitars, manufactured under three principles: precision, performance, and playability.
Currently, many players in the hard rock/metal world are choosing fixed bridges. In response to this, Ibanez is pleased to introduce more hardtail options to the Prestige RG series line. To achieve the three principles of the Prestige line and to appeal to the rock/metal scene, this guitar uses the Gibraltar Standard II bridge, which promotes the optimal transfer of each string’s vibration. Its Super Wizard-7 HP 5pc Maple/Wenge neck and the meticulous Prestige fret edge treatment provide extra-smooth playing.
The DiMarzio® PAF® 7 offers depth, warmth and rich dynamics when combined with the 5-way pickup switch. Additionally, incredible tuning stability is achieved with the use of the Gotoh® MG-T locking machineheads. RG752LWFX-AGB features a Limba wood top, giving the model an exotic appearance. A hard-shell case is included.
Ibanez Prestige RG852MPB-GFB
PRESS RELEASE: The Prestige family is a Japanese-made, high-end line of Ibanez guitars, manufactured under three principles: precision, performance, and playability.
Currently, many players in the hard rock/metal world are choosing fixed bridges. In response to this, Ibanez is pleased to introduce more hardtail options to the Prestige RG series line, including poplar burl tops and birdseye maple fretboards.
To achieve the three principles of the Prestige line and to appeal to the rock/metal scene, this guitar uses the Gibraltar Standard II-8 bridge, which provides the optimal transfer of each string’s vibration. The Ultra-8 HP 5-piece maple/wenge neck delivers rock-solid stability for the increased tension of 8 strings. The meticulous Prestige fret edge treatment provides extra-smooth playing.
The DiMarzio® PAF® 8 offers deep, warm, and rich dynamics when combined with the 5-way pickup switch. Additionally, incredible tuning stability is achieved through the use of Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads. A hard-shell case is included.
Ibanez RG950WFMZ-TGE
PRESS RELEASE: “Designed to inspire,” all Ibanez Premium series are manufactured with select tonewoods, high-profile electronics and hardware, and the dedicated and detailed skills of craftsmanship, all of which assist players on their musical journeys.
The rich sound, stunning appearance, and unrivaled playability of the Ibanez Premium series inspire players to new levels of performance. The new model, RG950WFMZ-TGE, features a Figured Maple top in “Tiger Eye” color. Alongside its gorgeous appearance, it provides the edgy functionality and utility of the Ibanez Premium series.
The meticulous Premium fret edge treatment provides extra-smooth playing. Exclusive DiMarzio® Ibanez pickups, along with the 5-way switch, were chosen for the inspiring way they complement each other to create a wide palette of tonal options that add fire, retain clarity, and improve sustain.
With the Edge Zero II bridge and Zero Point System, the most extreme sonic acrobatics can be fearlessly performed with confidence that the guitar will effortlessly return to perfect tuning. A soft case is included.
Ibanez Premium RG1027PBF-CBB
PRESS RELEASE: "Designed to Inspire", all Ibanez Premium series are manufactured with select tone woods, high-profile electronics, hardware and dedicated skills of craftsmanship and care in details for your musical journey. The richness of sound, stunning appearance and unrivalled playability of the Ibanez Premium series will open the gate of your reservoir of inspiration.
One of the representative Premium models, RG1027PBF comes with a wide range of distinctive features that will motivate any guitarist.
The guitar features a stunning Poplar Burl body with a beautiful natural binding on the top and side. It comes with an 11pc Wizard neck made of Wenge, Bubinga, Maple and Purpleheart, contributing to the neck’s extreme rigidity and increasing sustain.
The Wenge Fretboard provides tight response and comes with stainless frets. Stainless frets are known for their bright tone and adding player-friendly features, such as long durability and a smoothness for note bending. The luminescent side dot inlay makes it easy for players to see in the dark, especially when on stage.
The DiMarzio® PAF® 7 pickups offer depth, warmth and rich dynamics when combined with the 5-way pickup switch. This model adopts Belden wiring material and Copper shielding inside control cavity, so noiseless sound can be expected.
The Tight End bridge is perfectly designed to anchor with rigidness and accuracy, and the Gotoh ® MG-T locking machineheads achieve incredible tuning stability, cutting down string-changing time. Soft case included.
Ibanez Premium RG1070PBZ-CBB
PRESS RELEASE: "Designed to Inspire", all Ibanez Premium series are manufactured with select tone woods, high-profile electronics, hardware and dedicated skills of craftsmanship and care in details for your musical journey. The richness of sound, stunning appearance and unrivalled playability of the Ibanez Premium series will open the gate of your reservoir of inspiration.
One of the representative Premium models, RG1070PBZ comes with a wide range of distinctive features that will motivate any guitarist. The guitar features a stunning Poplar Burl body with a beautiful natural binding on the top and side.
It comes with an 11pc Wizard neck made of Wenge, Bubinga, Maple and Purpleheart, contributing to the neck’s extreme rigidity and increasing sustain. The Wenge Fretboard provides tight response and comes with stainless frets. Stainless frets are known for their bright tone and adding player-friendly features, such as long durability and a smoothness for note bending. The luminescent side dot inlay makes it easy for players to see in the dark, especially when on stage.
The DiMarzio® Air Norton™, True Velvet™ and Tone Zone® pickups offer depth, warmth and rich dynamics when combined with the 5-way pickup switch. This model adopts Belden wiring material and Copper shielding inside control cavity, so noiseless sound can be expected.
This model features the Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge, that provides exceptional tuning stability, precise intonation adjustment, and playing comfort. The Gotoh ® MG-T locking machineheads achieve incredible tuning stability, cutting down string-changing time. Soft case included.
Ibanez RGA42FM-BLF
PRESS RELEASE: If Ibanez can lay claim to the title of being the strongest name in Metal guitars, then the RGA is the model this reputation was built on. Every inch of this classic screams speed, fury, and expression.
The RGA42FM is a hardtail, 6-string electric guitar that features a sultry Flamed Maple top with a white binding; a fast, thin Wizard III Maple neck; and a Rosewood fretboard with jumbo frets for maximum left-hand performance. Combined, the neck and fretboard provide a smooth, inviting playing surface and contribute to the RGA42’s warm, well-defined tonality.
Also the directly mounted proprietary Quantum pickups offer an entire palette of thick, distorted tone textures that never sacrifice high-end articulation. A simple yet solid fixed bridge provides stable, dependable tuning and accurate intonation.
Ibanez RGAIX6U-ABS
PRESS RELEASE: With the growing popularity of the Iron Label series, Ibanez continues to tap into the seismic underworld for inspiration. Working its famous RGA body shape from the chassis up, the RGAIX6U has been designed to add some dark, dramatic flair to the brand’s no-frills, “made-for-metal” lineup.
This striking 7-string electric guitar brings an air of mystique to the Iron Label line. The guitar’s transparent, flat-finished Ash body creates a truly mesmerizing aura and a warm yet expressive tone.
Bare Knuckle Aftermath pickups deliver bright and expressive tone. They deliver a quick bottom-end response for picking and fast riffing along with a dynamic midrange and precise high-end articulation. The coil-tap switch offers a pickup’s full output (for a modern voice) or low output (for a vintage tone).
The combination of the tight grained Ebony fingerboard and the legendary super-thin, ultra-playable Nitro Wizard neck provides a smooth, dense playing surface that produces a tight low end with quick response.
Gotoh® locking tuners stay in tune for a while, provide tuning accuracy, and allow for quick, efficient string changing. The Gibraltar Standard II is united with the guitar’s body to provide the optimal transfer of each string’s vibration. All elements elevate this model to a new level for the modern guitarist.
Ibanez RGAIX7U-ABS
PRESS RELEASE: With the growing popularity of the Iron Label series, Ibanez continues to tap into the seismic underworld for inspiration. Working its famous RGA body shape from the chassis up, the RGAIX7U has been designed to add some dark, dramatic flair to the brand’s no-frills, “made-for-metal” lineup. This striking 7-string electric guitar brings an air of mystique to the Iron Label line. The guitar’s transparent, flat-finished Ash body creates a truly mesmerizing aura and a warm yet expressive tone.
Bare Knuckle Aftermath pickups deliver a bright and expressive tone. They provide a quick bottom-end response for not only picking and fast riffing but also dynamic midrange and precise high-end articulation. The coil-tap switch offers a pickup’s full output (for a modern voice) or low output (for a vintage tone).
The combination of the tight grained Ebony fingerboard and the legendary super-thin, ultra-playable Nitro Wizard neck provides a smooth, dense playing surface that produces a tight low end with quick response.
Gotoh® locking tuners stay in tune for a while, provide tuning accuracy, and allow for quick, efficient string changing. The Gibraltar Standard II is united with the guitar’s body to provide the optimal transfer of each string’s vibration. All elements elevate this model to a new level for the modern guitarist.
Ibanez Prestige RGD7UCS-ISH
PRESS RELEASE: The ultimate metal machine, the Ibanez Prestige Uppercut series, has been loved and well received by metal guitarists for its precision, Japanese craftsmanship, and pickups by Bare Knuckle.
Bare Knuckle pickups are completely hand wound in England and are now one of the most high-profile pickups among professional metal guitarists due to their progressive tone and character. The body is solid basswood with a fat but well-balanced tonality.
The Ebony fretboard provides a tight response and this time comes with stainless frets. The stainless frets are known for their bright tone, and they add player-friendly features, such as durability and smoothness.
The Tight-End bridge is perfectly designed to anchor with rigidness and accuracy. Saddles are firmly locked onto the base plate for maximum string vibration, and they remain perfectly linear during intonation adjustment for the most accurate setup. The saddles’ heights can be adjusted individually with 1 screw. Also, the top side of the bridge has a smooth finish; if you play hard, the Tight-End bridge will absorb your hand’s punishment without dishing out any of its own. The Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads achieve incredible tuning stability and cut down string-changing time.
All these features combined with RGD’s extra-long 26.5” scale provide improved down-tuning playing and deeply contoured cutaways for easy access to the highest frets. This ultimate metal machine will greatly assist and enhance your performance.
Ibanez RGIM7MH-WK multi-scale
PRESS RELEASE: As the legion of converts to the “made-for-metal” Iron Label series continues to grow, Ibanez continues to work at providing new instruments for these guitarists who choose to take the road less traveled. Ibanez is proud to introduce RGIM7MH into the RG Iron Label lineup.
Using the trapezoidal 27”/25.5” scale, the multiscale neck construction provides an equalized tension that creates a lively, open tone. Designed for playability, the slants are matched with the player’s hand angles to facilitate quick playing along with the flatling on the 12th fret. By setting the horizontal point close to bridge’s side, shredding in high frets is easy.
The super-slim, ultra-comfortable 5pc Maple/Bubinga Nitro Wizard neck provides solid stability for the increased tension of the extra strings, and the spacious Rosewood fingerboard enhances playing agility and optimizes articulation.
Designed for both stability and sustain, the innovative Ibanez Mono-Rail bridge minimizes cross-talk between strings and facilitates flawless intonation. Pro Specified EMG® pickups perfectly fit the bill not only in size fitted to the slanted mounting angle but also in sound. Proven performers for down-tuning, their highly responsive, super-tight growl is a superb match for this metal machine.
Ibanez RGIM8MH-WK multi-scale
PRESS RELEASE: As the legion of converts to the “made-for-metal” Iron Label series continues to grow, Ibanez continues to work at providing new instruments for these guitarists who choose to take the road less traveled. Ibanez is proud to introduce RGIM8MH into the RG Iron Label lineup.
Using the trapezoidal 27”/25.5” scale, the multiscale neck construction provides an equalized tension that creates a lively, open tone. Designed for playability, the slants are matched with the player’s hand angles to facilitate quick playing along with the flatling on the 12th fret. By setting the horizontal point close to bridge’s side, shredding in high frets is easy.
The super-slim, ultra-comfortable 5pc Maple/Bubinga Nitro Wizard neck provides solid stability for the increased tension of the extra strings, and the spacious Rosewood fingerboard enhances playing agility and optimizes articulation.
Designed for both stability and sustain, the innovative Ibanez Mono-Rail bridge minimizes cross-talk between strings and facilitates flawless intonation. Pro Specified EMG® pickups perfectly fit the bill not only in size fitted to the slanted mounting angle but also in sound. Proven performers for down-tuning, their highly responsive, super-tight growl is a superb match for this metal machine.
Ibanez S621QM-DEB
PRESS RELEASE: The S series is one of Ibanez’s core series and has always been well received over the years. Ibanez is pleased to introduce a new model of the S standard series line, featuring a hardtail bridge and a quilted maple top. The quilted maple top truly emphasizes the beauty of the arched S body.
The Wizard III maple neck is thin, flat, and fast, yet strong and sturdy. It also offers unlimited playability for demanding players and features a 2-octave, 24-fret fretboard for wide tonal range.
Mounted directly on the body, the Quantum pickups provide an accelerated bass response for the exceptionally fast tracking of high-speed staccato riffing with crushing mid-range and precise high-end articulation. Moreover, the 5-way switching adds more tonal options and extends the range of this versatile instrument.
Ibanez Prestige S6521Q-SLG
PRESS RELEASE: The Prestige family is a Japanese-made, high-end line of Ibanez guitars, manufactured under three principles: precision, performance, and playability. Ibanez proudly introduces a new model of the Prestige S series line, featuring DiMarzio® pickups and a quilted maple top that truly emphasizes the beauty of the arched S body.
To achieve the three principles of the Prestige line, it uses the Gibraltar Standard II bridge, which promotes the optimal transfer of each string‘s vibration. The Super Wizard HP 5pc Maple/Walnut neck features a slim grip shape. It is constructed with a KTS™ TITANIUM rods, not only increasing the neck’s stability and resistance to warping or twisting over the years but also adding sustain to its tone. The meticulous Prestige fret edge treatment provides extra-smooth playing.
The DiMarzio® Air Norton™ and Tone Zone® pickups offer depth, warmth, and rich dynamics when combined with the 5-way pickup switch. Additionally, incredible tuning stability is achieved by Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads. A hard-shell case is included.
Ibanez Prestige S6570Q-NBL
PRESS RELEASE: The Prestige family is a Japanese-made, high-end line of Ibanez guitars, manufactured under three principles: precision, performance, and playability. Ibanez proudly introduces a new model of the Prestige S series line, featuring DiMarzio® pickups and a quilted maple top that truly emphasizes the beauty of the arched S body.
To achieve the three principles of the Prestige line, it uses the Lo-Pro Edge bridge, which offers maximum playing comfort with its streamlined profile and recessed fine tuners. Locking studs contribute to tuning stability. The Super Wizard HP 5-piece maple/walnut neck features a slim grip shape. It is constructed with a KTS™ TITANIUM rods, not only increasing the neck’s stability and resistance to warping or twisting over the years but also adding sustain to its tone.
The meticulous Prestige fret edge treatment provides extra-smooth playing. The DiMarzio® Air Norton™, True Velvet™, and Tone Zone® pickups offer depth, warmth, and rich dynamics when combined with the 5-way pickup switch. A hard-shell case is included.
Ibanez Prestige S6570SK-STB
PRESS RELEASE: The Prestige family is a Japanese-made, high-end line of Ibanez guitars, manufactured under three principles: precision, performance, and playability. Ibanez proudly introduces a new model of the Prestige S series line, featuring DiMarzio® pickups and a silky oak top that truly emphasizes the beauty of the arched S body.
To achieve the three principles of the Prestige line, it uses the Lo-Pro Edge bridge, which offers maximum playing comfort with its streamlined profile and recessed fine tuners. Locking studs contribute to tuning stability. The Super Wizard HP 5-piece maple/walnut neck features a slim grip shape. It is constructed with a KTS™ TITANIUM rods, not only increasing the neck’s stability and resistance to warping or twisting over the years but also adding sustain to its tone.
The meticulous Prestige fret edge treatment provides extra-smooth playing. The DiMarzio® Air Norton™, True Velvet™, and Tone Zone® pickups offer depth, warmth, and rich dynamics when combined with the 5-way pickup switch. A hard-shell case is included.
Ibanez SA160QM-SPB
PRESS RELEASE: The SA160QM features a Quilted Maple top, Sapphire Blue finish, and Rosewood fretboard with white dot inlays and jumbo frets. Lurking beneath its graceful 3-D shape is select mahogany, chosen specifically for SA Series instruments…light enough for amazing comfort, dense enough to provide the tone and sustain that players expect from the SA-Series.
As originators of the thin, fast neck, the SA neck design carries on this Ibanez principle, providing playing comfort that translates into responsiveness and speed. SSH pickup configuration with 5-way pickup selector provides an impressive palette of tone textures, while the SAT Pro II tremolo bridge enables limitless full-tilt expression.
Ibanez AFC125-BKF
PRESS RELEASE: For many decades, Ibanez has been re-energizing the hollow body world with a wide variety of original designs, unrivaled playability and polished tones. By closely working with many legendary artists Ibanez is constantly striving to experiment, innovate and deliver. This enthusiasm for exploration has led to the Contemporary Archtop series, customized specifically to meet the demands of today’s cutting edge players.
The AFC125 features larger headstock design, 3-piece Mahogany/ Maple set-in neck and bound Ebony fretboard with hand rolled fret edge treatment provide maximum playing comfort and smooth articulation. Built with a Spruce top, Maple back and sides with Flamed Maple bound hollow body, all dressed in chic satin black finish.
As well as providing its stylish appearance these elements provide a balanced tone, and with the addition of plywood top, help to avoid unnecessary feedback. The Rock solid Ebony compensated bridge provides better intonation, longer sustain and acoustic resonance.
The AFC125 comes with the Ibanez custom made “Magic Touch-Mini” humbucker pickups, providing a balance of classic tones, alongside clear articulation on both the top and bottom of the sound spectrum. Players can enjoy the clean response on the top end, presenting fast melodies or complex chord progressions with clarity and precision. The bottom end also has a deep warm and rich classic sound, but with a clarity specially adjusted to help avoid muddy low end tones.
This tonal balance is complimented by the pickups’ extra sensitivity that clearly captures and accentuates the players pick attack and plucking style opening the possibilities of a wide range of playing techniques. Thanks to floating mount, the “Magic Touch-Mini” pickups do not dampen the guitars natural body vibration, thus allowing a bigger richer acoustic tone.
These are all complimented by the newly designed pickguard, tailpiece cover and wooden control knobs. The AFC125 comes with hardshell case.
Ibanez AFC151-SRR
PRESS RELEASE: For many decades, Ibanez has been re-energizing the hollow body world with a wide variety of original designs, unrivaled playability and polished tones. By closely working with many legendary artists Ibanez is constantly striving to experiment, innovate and deliver. This enthusiasm for exploration has led to the Contemporary Archtop series, customized specifically to meet the demands of today’s cutting edge players.
The AFC151 features larger headstock design, 3-piece Mahogany/ Maple set-in neck and bound Ebony fretboard with hand rolled fret edge treatment provide maximum playing comfort and smooth articulation.
Built with a selected Spruce top, Flamed Maple back and sides with Flamed Maple bound hollow body, all dressed in beautiful high gloss transparent finish. As well as providing its stylish appearance these elements provide a balanced tone, and with the addition of plywood top, help to avoid unnecessary feedback. The Rock solid Ebony compensated bridge provides better intonation, longer sustain and acoustic resonance.
The AFC151 comes with the Ibanez custom made “Magic Touch-Mini” humbucker pickup, providing a balance of classic tones, alongside clear articulation on both the top and bottom of the sound spectrum. Players can enjoy the clean response on the top end, presenting fast melodies or complex chord progressions with clarity and precision. The bottom end also has a deep warm and rich classic sound, but with a clarity specially adjusted to help avoid muddy low end tones.
This tonal balance is complimented by the pickup’s extra sensitivity that clearly captures and accentuates the players pick attack and plucking style opening the possibilities of a wide range of playing techniques. Thanks to floating mount, the “Magic Touch-Mini” pickup does not dampen the guitars natural body vibration, thus allowing a bigger richer acoustic tone.
These are all complimented by the newly designed pickguard, tailpiece cover and wooden control knobs. The AFC151 comes with hardshell case.
Ibanez AFC155-JBB
PRESS RELEASE: For many decades, Ibanez has been re-energizing the hollow body world with a wide variety of original designs, unrivaled playability and polished tones. By closely working with many legendary artists Ibanez is constantly striving to experiment, innovate and deliver. This enthusiasm for exploration has led to the Contemporary Archtop series, customized specifically to meet the demands of today’s cutting edge players.
The AFC155 features a larger headstock design, 3-piece Mahogany/ Maple set-in neck and bound Ebony fretboard with hand rolled fret edge treatment, thus providing maximum playing comfort and smooth articulation. It's built with a selected Spruce top, Flamed Maple back and sides with Flamed Maple bound hollow body, all dressed in beautiful high gloss transparent finish.
As well as providing its stylish appearance these features help provide a balanced tone, and with the addition of plywood top, help to avoid unnecessary feedback. The rock solid Ebony compensated bridge give the output a clear intonation, longer sustain and acoustic resonance.
The AFC155 comes with the Ibanez custom made “Magic Touch-Mini” humbucker pickups, providing a balance of classic tones, alongside clear articulation on both the top and bottom of the sound spectrum. Players can enjoy the clean response on the top end, presenting fast melodies or complex chord progressions with clarity and precision. The bottom end also has a deep warm and rich classic sound, but with a clarity specially adjusted to help avoid muddy low end tones.
This tonal balance is complimented by the pickups’ extra sensitivity that clearly captures and accentuates the players pick attack and plucking style opening the possibilities of a wide range of playing techniques. Thanks to floating mount, the “Magic Touch-Mini” pickups do not dampen the guitars natural body vibration, thus allowing a bigger richer acoustic tone.
These are all complimented by the newly designed pickguard, tailpiece cover and wooden control knobs. The AFC155 comes with hardshell case.
Ibanez Artcore AM53-SRF
PRESS RELEASE: Answering to the rising popularity of the AM series, Ibanez now introduces the AM53 model. The AM series offers a solution for players who love the warm, complex tone of semi-hollow models but require the kind of volume, sustain, and compact body style that solid-body guitars offer.
The AM53’s small body allows for dynamic performances on stage and brings to the AM series a Sapele top/back/sides look. Its Infinity-R pickups deliver a versatile range of tone and dynamics. This model has a simple 3-way pickup selector and 2 knobs (for tone and volume) that facilitate tonal selections. Despite the entry-level status of this guitar, the AM53 retains Ibanez products’ quality.
Ibanez Artstar Prestige AM200-BK
PRESS RELEASE: The parallel histories of jazz music and hollow-body electric guitars have been manifested in the Artstar. The influences of these legendary instruments are immediately apparent with the bone nut, ebony fretboard, and Ibanez’s signature Super 58 pickups.
The critical eye will appreciate the details, such as the smoothness of the fretboard and the skilled crimping generally found on instruments costing twice as much.
The Artstar is a pure jazz box that embodies the continual innovation that is jazz. The AM200 Artstar Prestige is a top-of-the-line jazz electric guitar with a slightly small, semi-hollow body. The mahogany body provides a warm tone, that is further enhanced by the fat lows and focused highs from a pair of Super 58 humbuckers.
The set-in mahogany neck, bound ebony fingerboard, and small AM body shape make the AM200 a pleasure to play. Employing the finest components and an exceptional attention to detail, the Ibanez AM200 is a guitar you’ll love for a lifetime.
Ibanez 850 Fuzz Mini
PRESS RELEASE: The mini-pedal market has been booming the past few years and Ibanez has introduced MINI pedal series made in Japan. Now we are proud to announce a fuzz pedal, FZMINI in MINI family.
The FZMINI's circuit is based on our legendary effector OD850 that delivers fuzzy over drive sound. The mini effector also features two smaller knobs for Tone and Level, and a significantly larger Sustain knob in the middle.
True bypass switching provides the shortest, most direct signal path, as well as the cleanest tone. The 100% analog circuitry helps to add a natural magic to the sound. With the FZMINI, enjoy a warm and fuzzy sound, all while saving some space on your pedalboard.
Ibanez BIGMINI Pedal Tuner
Features
- Chromatic tuner
- True bypass switching
- LED display
- Two way tuning mode: Needle mode and Strobe mode
Ibanez AE245-NT
PRESS RELEASE: “The height of performance and tone.” The new Ibanez AE series was designed based on this concept. These days, there are many different genres of acoustic guitar music and styles of playing.
Acoustic players need instruments that can cover the broad spectrum. Ibanez always keeps this in mind specifically from the players point of view in order to achieve the best-sounding and best-playing acoustic guitars possible for any kind of situation, whether recording in the studio or performing live.
In 2016, the flagship AE900 was released after several rounds of R&D were conducted with professional artists and recording engineers. Their expert feedback and evaluations were integrated into the final product that took nearly 3 years to complete. By utilizing the knowledge and feedback gained from designing and crafting the AE900, Ibanez now expands the AE series.
The AE body shape features contemporary design elements to achieve high playability and create a well-balanced sound that adheres to the concept of the AE series. The combination of the specially designed Scalloped X Bracing and Tone Projection Back Bracing produces a versatile sound character. A rich sustain is provided, which works for both finger and plectrum playing.
The all-Mahogany body of the AE245 generates a woody, warm tone with a soft response when finger picking and provides punchy high-mids with a clear projection when strumming. The fretboard inlay has a delicate but dynamic design. The wooden inlays give a sophisticated feel to the guitar.
The compact, onboard active preamp simply features a mute switch to eliminate unexpected parameter changes during performances. This helps reduce the guitar’s size and weight, minimize body contact, and maximize the acoustic tone. The newly designed under-the-saddle pickup equalizes the volume of each string and delivers a well-balanced signal. The natural acoustic tone from this active circuit is remarkably stable and resists noise. It will support performances on stage, from solos to ensembles.
What is “the height of performance and tone?” You will find the answer in AE models.
Ibanez AE305-NT
PRESS RELEASE: “The height of performance and tone.” The new Ibanez AE series was designed based on this concept. These days, there are many different genres of acoustic guitar music and styles of playing.
Acoustic players need instruments that can cover the broad spectrum. Ibanez always keeps this in mind specifically from the players point of view in order to achieve the best-sounding and best-playing acoustic guitars possible for any kind of situation, whether recording in the studio or performing live.
In 2016, the flagship AE900 was released after several rounds of R&D were conducted with professional artists and recording engineers. Their expert feedback and evaluations were integrated into the final product that took nearly 3 years to complete. By utilizing the knowledge and feedback gained from designing and crafting the AE900, Ibanez now expands the AE series.
The AE body shape features contemporary design elements to achieve high playability and create a well-balanced sound that adheres to the concept of the AE series. The combination of the specially designed Scalloped X Bracing and Tone Projection Back Bracing produces a versatile sound character. A rich sustain is provided, which works for both finger and plectrum playing.
With great clarity, the AE305’s combination of Sitka Spruce and Rosewood generates a dynamic frequency range from deep lows to sparkling highs. It enhances the versatility of AE to match any playing style, from aggressive strumming to fingerpicking. The fretboard inlay has a delicate but dynamic design. The wooden inlays give a sophisticated feel to the guitar.
The compact, onboard active preamp simply features a mute switch to eliminate unexpected parameter changes during performances. This helps reduce the guitar’s size and weight, minimize body contact, and maximize the acoustic tone. The newly designed under-the-saddle pickup equalizes the volume from each string and delivers a well-balanced signal. The natural acoustic tone from this active circuit is remarkably stable and resists noise. It will support performances on stage, from solos to ensembles.
What is “the height of performance and tone?” You will find the answer in AE models.
Ibanez AE500-NT
PRESS RELEASE: “The height of performance and tone.” The new Ibanez AE series was designed based on this concept. These days, there are many different genres of acoustic guitar music and styles of playing.
Acoustic players need instruments that can cover the broad spectrum. Ibanez always keeps this in mind specifically from the players point of view in order to achieve the best-sounding and best-playing acoustic guitars possible for any kind of situation, whether recording in the studio or performing live.
In 2016, the flagship AE900 was released after several rounds of R&D were conducted with professional artists and recording engineers. Their expert feedback and evaluations were integrated into the final product that took nearly 3 years to complete. By utilizing the knowledge and feedback gained from designing and crafting the AE900, Ibanez now expands the AE series.
The AE body shape features contemporary design elements to achieve high playability and create a well-balanced sound that adheres to the concept of the AE series. The combination of the specially designed Scalloped X Bracing and Tone Projection Back Bracing produces a versatile sound character. A rich sustain is provided, which works for both finger and plectrum playing.
With great clarity, the combination of Sitka Spruce and Rosewood of AE500generates a dynamic frequency range from deep lows to sparkling highs. It enhances the versatility of AE to match any playing styles, from aggressive strumming to fingerpicking.
The newly designed under-the-saddle pickup detects pure and natural acoustic tones, equalizes the volume of each string, and delivers a well-balanced signal. The compact, onboard active preamp simply features a mute switch to eliminate unexpected parameter changes during performances. This helps reduce the guitar’s size and weight, minimize body contact, and maximize the acoustic tone. The signal from this active circuit is remarkably stable and resists noise. It will support performances on stage, from solos to ensembles.
In order to shape the AE500’s tone to best fit whatever the musical situation calls for, the outboard Ibanez acoustic guitar preamp AGP10 (included with the AE500) is the solution. It features an extremely versatile EQ as well as intuitive vol/gain controls, a notch filter, and a balanced output option.
What is “the height of performance and tone?” You will find the answer in AE models.
Ibanez AEWC31BC-OPN
PRESS RELEASE: As an industry leader in the use of Exotic tonewoods, Ibanez continues to innovate with their new AEW series. New AEWC features compact yet deep enough body with a “soft” Florentine cutaway enables both playability and amplification-friendly.
The Fishman® Pickup and Ibanez AEQ-SP2 Preamp deliver excellent reproduction and control of tonal characteristics and easy operation, while ¼” and XLR outputs give you options for a variety of direct plug-in applications.
And the combination of beautiful Bocote top and stained mahogany back-and-sides creates arresting looks. These new acoustic/electronics make them the perfect choice for stage performance.
Ibanez AEWC32FM-GBL
PRESS RELEASE: The king of shredding gear, Ibanez proudly introduces a brand new acoustic guitar specially designed for electric guitar players: the AEWC32FM. Inspired by electric guitars’ playability and appearance, this is an acoustic guitar that shredders will have very little trouble adjusting to.
The AEWC’s remarkably slender body, 60 mm neck joint, and 70 mm body end provide ultimate playing comfortability. Its original cutaway unites the curved line’s beauty and eases access to upper positions. The medium frets on AEWC32FM’s fretboard contribute to smooth playability, especially for single-note playing.
The combination of the Fishman® Sonicore pickup and the Ibanez AEQ210TF preamp supports on-stage performances. Without bridge pins, the bridge offers a fast and easy structure for string changing.
Inspired by the finishes of electric guitars, the AEWC32FM comes in Glacier Black and Glacier Blue low-gloss finishes on a black-stained Flamed Maple top and Mahogany back and sides. These are unique and outstanding colors for those seeking something different from the ordinary acoustic guitar look.
The AEWC32FM delivers the pleasure of playing acoustic guitar with great playability and usability for electric guitar players.
Ibanez AN60-BSM
Features
- Authentic solid-top parlor guitar at an accessible price
- Solid Sitka Spruce Top
- 12th Fret Joint
- Chrome Open Gear Tuners w/Butterbean knobs
Ibanez Artwood Vintage Thermo Aged AVD80-NT
Features
- All Solid Top/Back/Sides
- Thermo Aged Solid AA Adirondack Spruce Top w/Adirondack Spruce X Bracing
- Thermo Aged Body Back/Neck/Fretboard/Bridge
- Thermo Aged Top/Back Bracing
Ibanez GA35TCE-DVS
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez always provides fully fledged yet affordable Nylon-string guitars that sound great both in your bedroom and on the big stage. We are pleased to introduce a new model, the GA35TCE.
The GA35TCE features a thin-line cutaway classical body. The slender body provides easy handling and playability with its 14th fret joint contraction that enables smooth access to the upper frets. The 46mm thick nut also contributes to easy gripping at low positions for guitarists who are not familiar with ordinal Nylon strings. The combination of a Spruce top and Mahogany back and sides provides the clear and warm sound desired by classical guitarists.
You can appear on stage soon after getting this guitar, owing to Ibanez-original onboard electronics. The XLR and 1/4” outputs offer wide-range utility.
You can play the GA35TCE at any scene.
Ibanez Thermo Aged AVCB9CE-NT
PRESS RELEASE: The Artwood Vintage series now showcases another vintage element by applying an “aging” process to its tonewood: Thermo Aged™ tonewood, made by a special high-temperature drying process commonly known as baking or torrefaction. The Thermo Aged™ process increases guitars’ sound volume across the entire frequency range, especially the bass and treble areas.
The AVCB9CE-NT features Thermo Aged™ tonewood with Solid Sitka Spruce on the top, Spruce bracing, and a Maple bridge plate. Its compact Grand Concert body provides comfortable playability with a 32” scale length. With its combination of Thermo Aged™ materials, it projects a clear and remarkably well-balanced tone from high to low.
Ibanez-original Carbon X-coated strings provide a round and warm tone. With the Thermo Aged™ materials and Grand Concert body, the soft, rich sound of AVCB9CE is enhanced even more. The Carbon coat reduces annoying fingering noise, so players can focus on enjoying the playability and tone. The Fishman® Sonicore pickup and Ibanez AEQ-SP2 preamp with a 2-band EQ let you enjoy the same great acoustic tone plugged in on stage.
Ibanez BTB745-NTL
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez is pleased to introduce the BTB745 to the Standard BTB line, featuring a redesigned body to follow Ibanez’s 2017 upgrades.
The BTB series has greatly changed with its upgraded factors and high-end bass features. The new sleek body has a curved bevel that helps create a more elegant feel. The Mahogany body features a warm tone with rich resonance, while the Walnut top provides a tight response and warm sound with a firm low end.
The stainless frets contribute to high durability and bright tone, and the zero fret provides accurate intonation and minimal string height. The zero fret also helps open string sounds to be the same as other frets.
The bridges and EQ are also upgraded. The Mono-Rail V allows a wide intonation adjustment range, and each isolated bridge works for maximum vibration transfer without interference.
The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ and 3-way midfrequency switch allow for precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz). The Bartolini® BH2 dual-coil pickups with rich low frequency provide a balanced, warm response with a tight bottom end and full midrange.
D’Addario® NYXL strings are installed, featuring a dynamic range and harmonic response. The deep cutaway of the lower horn allows effortless access to higher frets. The 18th fret neck joint of the upper horn provides tonal sustain and neck stability.
The BTB’s 35-inch through-neck is constructed with 5pc of Maple and Rosewood, providing massive sustain and excellent stability. Moreover, the added neck end adjustment allows you to adjust the neck easily without loosening the strings. The extended scale length helps create a clear sound and sufficient string tension for the lower strings while adding ringing sustain to the upper strings.
Other features include the secure, high-tech Neutrik® locking output jack.
Ibanez BTB746-NTL
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez is pleased to introduce the BTB746 to the Standard BTB line, featuring a redesigned body to follow Ibanez’s 2017 upgrades.
The BTB series has greatly changed with its upgraded factors and high-end bass features. The new sleek body has a curved bevel that helps create a more elegant feel. The Mahogany body features a warm tone with rich resonance, while the Walnut top provides a tight response and warm sound with a firm low end.
The stainless frets contribute to high durability and bright tone, and the zero fret provides accurate intonation and minimal string height. The zero fret also helps open string sounds to be the same as other frets. The bridges and EQ are also upgraded. The Mono-Rail V allows a wide intonation adjustment range, and each isolated bridge works for maximum vibration transfer without interference.
The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ and 3-way midfrequency switch allow for precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz). The Bartolini® BH2 dual-coil pickups with rich low frequency provide a balanced, warm response with a tight bottom end and full midrange.
D’Addario® NYXL strings are installed, featuring a dynamic range and harmonic response. The deep cutaway of the lower horn allows effortless access to higher frets. The 18th fret neck joint of the upper horn provides tonal sustain and neck stability.
The BTB’s 35-inch through-neck is constructed with 5pc of Maple and Rosewood, providing massive sustain and excellent stability. Moreover, the added neck end adjustment allows you to adjust the neck easily without loosening the strings. The extended scale length helps create a clear sound and sufficient string tension for the lower strings while adding ringing sustain to the upper strings.
Other features include the secure, high-tech Neutrik® locking output jack.
Ibanez BTB845SC-NTL
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez is pleased to introduce the BTB845SC to the Ibanez Bass Workshop line, featuring a redesigned body to follow Ibanez’s 2017 upgrades.
The BTB series has greatly changed with its upgraded factors and high-end bass features. The new sleek body has a curved bevel that helps create a more elegant feel with beautiful figuring, swirls and darker pockets of Poplar Burl top. The Mahogany body features a warm tone with rich resonance.
The stainless frets contribute to high durability and bright tone, and the zero fret provides accurate intonation and minimal string height. The zero fret also helps open string sounds to be the same as other frets. The bridges and EQ are also upgraded. The Mono-Rail V allows a wide intonation adjustment range, and each isolated bridge works for maximum vibration transfer without interference.
The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ and 3-way midfrequency switch allow for precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz). The Bartolini® BH2 dual-coil pickups with rich low frequency provide a balanced, warm response with a tight bottom end and full midrange.
D’Addario® NYXL strings are installed, featuring a dynamic range and harmonic response. The extended upper horn creates constant contact with the Maple/Rosewood neck from the 12th to the 24th fret, providing maximum stability and increased sustain. The beautifully curved back side of the body and lower deep cutaway promises comfortable playability, even at the upper frets.
The BTB’s 35-inch through-neck is constructed with 5pc of Maple and Rosewood, providing massive sustain and excellent stability. Moreover, the added neck end adjustment allows you to adjust the neck easily without loosening the strings. The extended scale length helps create a clear sound and sufficient string tension for the lower strings while adding ringing sustain to the upper strings.
Other features include the secure, high-tech Neutrik® locking output jack.
Ibanez BTB846SC-DTL
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez is pleased to introduce the BTB846SC to the Ibanez Bass Workshop line, featuring a redesigned body to follow Ibanez’s 2017 upgrades.
The BTB series has greatly changed with its upgraded factors and high-end bass features. The new sleek body has a curved bevel that helps create a more elegant feel with beautiful figuring, swirls and darker pockets of Poplar Burl top. The Mahogany body features a warm tone with rich resonance.
The stainless frets contribute to high durability and bright tone, and the zero fret provides accurate intonation and minimal string height. The zero fret also helps open string sounds to be the same as other frets. The bridges and EQ are also upgraded. The Mono-Rail V allows a wide intonation adjustment range, and each isolated bridge works for maximum vibration transfer without interference.
The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ and 3-way midfrequency switch allow for precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz). The Bartolini® BH2 dual-coil pickups with rich low frequency provide a balanced, warm response with a tight bottom end and full midrange.
D’Addario® NYXL strings are installed, featuring a dynamic range and harmonic response. The extended upper horn creates constant contact with the Maple/Rosewood neck from the 12th to the 24th fret, providing maximum stability and increased sustain. The beautifully curved back side of the body and lower deep cutaway promises comfortable playability, even at the upper frets.
The BTB’s 35-inch through-neck is constructed with 5pc of Maple and Rosewood, providing massive sustain and excellent stability. Moreover, the added neck end adjustment allows you to adjust the neck easily without loosening the strings. The extended scale length helps create a clear sound and sufficient string tension for the lower strings while adding ringing sustain to the upper strings.
Other features include the secure, high-tech Neutrik® locking output jack.
Ibanez Premium BTB1805-NTL
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez is pleased to introduce the BTB1805 to the Premium BTB line, featuring a redesigned body to follow Ibanez’s 2017 upgrades.
The BTB series has greatly changed with its upgraded factors and high-end bass features. The new sleek body has a curved bevel that helps create a more elegant feel. The Ash wing body features tonal clarity and superior sound attack, while the top and back Rosewood have a well-balanced tonal range from low to high.
The stainless frets are for high durability and bright tone, and it features a zero fret for accurate intonation and minimal string height. The zero fret also helps open string sounds to be the same as other frets. The bridges and EQ are also upgraded. The Mono-Rail V allows for a wide intonation adjustment range, and each isolated bridge is securely locked down to the body for maximum vibration transfer without interference.
The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ, EQ bypass switch, and 3-way midfrequency switch allow for precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz). When the EQ bypass is activated, the treble-tone control knob works as a passive tone control for the instrument’s output.
The Aguilar®DCB pickups provide well-developed overtones, singing sustain in the body, and note decay. The dual ceramic bar magnets equipped in the pickups provide a dynamic and responsive attack. The combination of the EQ and the Aguilar® pickups promises superior tonal possibilities for any playing situation.
D’Addario® NYXL strings are installed, featuring a dynamic range and harmonic response. The deep cutaway of the lower horn allows effortless access to higher frets. The 18th fret neck joint of the upper horn provides tonal sustain and neck stability.
The BTB’s 35-inch through-neck is constructed with 9 pc of Wenge, Bubinga, and Maple and features 2 Graphite rods inside the neck for added stability. Moreover, the neck end adjustment allows you to adjust the neck easily without loosening the strings. The extended scale length helps create a clear sound and sufficient string tension for the lower strings while adding ringing sustain to the upper strings.
Other features include a Premium fret edge treatment, secure high-tech Neutrik® locking output jack, and Gotoh® machine heads. A soft case is included.
Ibanez Premium BTB1806-NTL
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez is pleased to introduce the BTB1805 to the Premium BTB line, featuring a redesigned body to follow Ibanez’s 2017 upgrades.
The BTB series has greatly changed with its upgraded factors and high-end bass features. The new sleek body has a curved bevel that helps create a more elegant feel. The Ash wing body features tonal clarity and superior sound attack, while the top and back Rosewood have a well-balanced tonal range from low to high.
The stainless frets are for high durability and bright tone, and it features a zero fret for accurate intonation and minimal string height. The zero fret also helps open string sounds to be the same as other frets. The bridges and EQ are also upgraded. The Mono-Rail V allows for a wide intonation adjustment range, and each isolated bridge is securely locked down to the body for maximum vibration transfer without interference.
The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ, EQ bypass switch, and 3-way midfrequency switch allow for precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz). When the EQ bypass is activated, the treble-tone control knob works as a passive tone control for the instrument’s output.
The Aguilar®DCB pickups provide well-developed overtones, singing sustain in the body, and note decay. The dual ceramic bar magnets equipped in the pickups provide a dynamic and responsive attack. The combination of the EQ and the Aguilar® pickups promises superior tonal possibilities for any playing situation.
D’Addario® NYXL strings are installed, featuring a dynamic range and harmonic response. The deep cutaway of the lower horn allows effortless access to higher frets. The 18th fret neck joint of the upper horn provides tonal sustain and neck stability.
The BTB’s 35-inch through-neck is constructed with 9 pc of Wenge, Bubinga, and Maple and features 2 Graphite rods inside the neck for added stability. Moreover, the neck end adjustment allows you to adjust the neck easily without loosening the strings. The extended scale length helps create a clear sound and sufficient string tension for the lower strings while adding ringing sustain to the upper strings.
Other features include a Premium fret edge treatment, secure high-tech Neutrik® locking output jack, and Gotoh® machine heads. A soft case is included.
Ibanez SR650-ABS
PRESS RELEASE: The SR600s features the Ash body of SR standard line, which brings a superior tonal clarity and sound attack with. This new model SR650s comes with well-known Nordstrand™ CND pickups in a classic P/J combination. This is a versatile setup that is almost indispensable for the working musician.
From the P-style pickup, it’s able to get a killer P tone: deep and wide with a ton of punch. Also, the single-coil bridge pickup brings the classic J players sound. The flexibility of the preamp permits a massive modern sound that can move from slap solos to slick R&B or raging metal.
The thin, sturdy, and stable Jatoba/Bubinga neck offers superior playability when combined with the extended neck joint, making the upper frets easily accessible. The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band eq w/Eq bypass switch provide precision tonal control, including a switch to choose passive-only operation. When the EQ bypasses activated, the treble tone control knob becomes the global tone control for the passive circuit.
Ibanez SR655-ABS
PRESS RELEASE: The SR600s features the Ash body of SR standard line, which brings a superior tonal clarity and sound attack with. This new model SR650s comes with well-known Nordstrand™ CND pickups in a classic P/J combination. This is a versatile setup that is almost indispensable for the working musician.
From the P-style pickup, it’s able to get a killer P tone: deep and wide with a ton of punch. Also, the single-coil bridge pickup brings the classic J players sound. The flexibility of the preamp permits a massive modern sound that can move from slap solos to slick R&B or raging metal.
The thin, sturdy, and stable Jatoba/Bubinga neck offers superior playability when combined with the extended neck joint, making the upper frets easily accessible. The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band eq w/Eq bypass switch provide precision tonal control, including a switch to choose passive-only operation. When the EQ bypasses activated, the treble tone control knob becomes the global tone control for the passive circuit.
Ibanez Prestige SR1400-MLG
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez proudly introduces the first gloss-finish Premium SR bass, the SR1400-MLG, featuring a stunning Figured Maple top lamination. The Figured Maple top allows for a clear attack, while the Mahogany body delivers a warm and fat low end.
The Atlas-4 5pc Wenge/Bubinga neck provides tonal clarity and superior note attack. Its slim grip shape permits superior playability with the meticulous Premium fret edge treatment. The neck is constructed with KTS™ TITANIUM reinforcement rods, increasing its stability and adding sustain. The neck end adjustment allows you to adjust the neck easily without loosening the strings.
The Mono-Rail V is the ultimate bridge for bass string isolation with a wide intonation range. Each bridge is independently and securely locked down to the body for maximum vibration transfer without interference.
The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ, EQ bypass switch, and 3-way midfrequency switch allow for precise tonal control (250 Hz, 450 Hz, and 700 Hz). When the EQ bypass is activated, the treble-tone control knob acts as a passive tone control for the instrument’s output. The single-coil Nordstrand™ “Big Single” fits in the soap-bar pickup, producing a full-bodied, powerful, aggressive tonal texture while still retaining the clarity that’s characteristic of single-coil pickups.
Other features include the BLACK TUSQ XL® nut and the Gotoh® machine heads. A soft case is included.
Ibanez 2nd Generation 'Ashula' SRAS7-DEB fretted/fretless hybrid
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez is the pioneer of modern fretted/fretless hybrid bass development. In 2010 the “Ashula”, SR2010ASC was a rare and innovative limited range bass released, that answered many of the news in the market at that time.
Now Ibanez is pleased to introduce the “New Ashula”, SRAS7. As the name “Ashula” indicates the SRAS7 is a fretted and fretless bass hybrid.
While SR2010ASC had two strings on the fretless area, we have added an A-string on SRAS7 so as to enhance octave playing. Additionally, by located the fretted part on a higher note string side, players can perform aggressive styles such as Slapbass with more ease. The iconic fingerboard consists of Rosewood (fretted) and Purpleheart (fretless).
Different radiuses are applied to each section -950mmR (fretted) and 0mmR (fretless). These parameters facilitate chord playing on fretted parts and smooth soloing on the fretless parts. The fretboards are designed to be multi-level which allows an overall smooth and seamless transition between the two sections.
Rigidly fixed with 5 bolts, the 7pc Maple/Purpleheart/Rosewood neck is extremely stable. It transmits the string vibration to the body well and stays in tune when played with firm intonation.
The gorgeous body top of SRAS7 consists of a beautiful Poplar Burl and Ash wood enhanced by a Dragon Eye Burst finish. Deeper cutaway design provides easier access to the upper frets. The detachable finger rest offers two options; placing your thumb near the fretboard outline or in an upper location.
The fretted part is generated by SRAS Super J pickups specially designed for this model. It provides a clear, bright and rich dynamic tone. The fretless part is generated by Aerosilk Piezo system. It enhances an acoustic and wooden sound of similar to an upright bass.
With various tonal possibilities provided by the three-way selection of pickup options magnetic, piezo or a mix of both, the SRAS7 will inspire your musical creativity and curiosity.
The Mono-rail V is the ultimate bridge for bass string isolation. Each bridge is independently and securely locked down to the body for maximum vibration transfer without interference. The “Ashula” expands the possibilities of bass guitar in ways you have never experienced.
Ibanez Bass Workshop SRFF800-BKS multi-scale
PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez is proud to welcome the SR Multi Scale 4-string model to the Ibanez Bass Workshop Series. With its multi-scale design, the SRFF800 creates an "alive" open tone and is comfortable to play.
The ergonomic construction coordinates with the player's hand angle as it moves up and down the neck, facilitating a quick, smooth playing action. Ibanez unites the superior playability of 34” scale, the standard scale length of regular SR basses, with the high-level advantages of multi-scale. From these modifications, Ibanez has created an original multi-scale bass specially designed for this model.
Slightly longer by half an inch, the 34.5” low E string keeps proper tension even at down tuning and accurate pitch but does not give discomfort to players. The 33.5” G string, which is shorter by 0.5” from regular scale, contributes to even more comfortable playability. Players can enjoy doing note bends or vibrato. This shorter scale a gives punchy, yet sweet tone. The differences are slight, but our original design provides the advantages of the multi-scale design, improves tone and playability whilst retaining the characteristics of SR basses.
Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band EQ allow precise tonal control, that includes a switch to choose the passive-only operation. When the EQ bypasses are activated, the treble tone control knob becomes the global tone control for the passive circuit. Bartolini® BH2 pickups, the dual-coil style configuration with lower resonant frequency, provide a balancing warm response, with a tighter bottom end and a fuller mid-range.
Each bridge of the Mono-rail V is independently and securely locked down to the body for maximum vibration transfer without interference. A 5pc Jatoba/Bubinga neck, the most rigid and musical hardwoods are set against one another to provide a thin neck with reliable long-term harmony.
Ibanez SRH500-DEF hollowbody 'Aerium'
PRESS RELEASE: The SRH500-DEF, SR’s semi-hollow body model, is finally available. The SR‘s 55-mm-thick semi-hollow body has a Spruce top with a Mahogany back, so the hollow space is maximized. The construction gives the SRH a warm acoustic sound with rich resonance.
A Dragon Eye Burst Flat finish, wood truss rod cover, wood control knobs, and black matte hardware give the SRH an authentic semi-hollow look and feel.
SRH inherits not only the SR shape but also its superior playability. The special elbow cut on the top of the body provides both playing comfort (the width of the cut meets various demands of elbow positioning) and an elegant appearance. The contoured, deep neck joint provides unfettered access to even the highest frets. In addition, the extended fretboard on the lower register can be used as a finger rest.
The SRH comes with D’Addario ECB81 flat, wound strings that accentuate the model’s warm and rich resonance. The custom bridge contains the magic of the AeroSilk Piezo system that works with flat, wound strings to provide a sense of air to the ear that characterizes its upright sound.
Along with its stylish, traditional SR appearance, the SRH maintains a warm resonance and versatility with its lightweight, compact body for comfortable playing. The SRH500’s look, feel, and sound provide a unique and distinctive addition to the world of semi-hollow bass guitars.
Ibanez Bass Workshop 'SR Cerro' SRSC805-DTF
PRESS RELEASE: The SR series has long been the core model in the Ibanez Electric Bass lineup with it’s storied history and high regard within the global bass community. Ibanez is now proud to introduce the latest chapter of the ongoing SR story, the SR “Cerro” .
With its continued popularity, Ibanez is pleased to introduce a new color in SRSC805. The first SR to feature a single-cut body design. The exotic poplar burl top with mahogany wings and Purpleheart fretboard truly emphasize the beauty and the rich tonal character of this bass.
The SR5 5pc Maple/Purpleheart neck-thru is strong and stable, and its single-cut construction reinforces the neck even more. The beautifully curved back side of the body and lower deep cutaway promises comfortable playability, even at the upper frets. 18mm string spacing is favorable for many playing styles, especially slap bass. The new Mono-rail V allows for a wider intonation adjustment range and each isolated bridge are securely locked down to the body for maximum vibration transfer without interference.
The Bartolini® MK1 Pickups are split-coil designed and provide a very wide frequency range and enhanced definition for maximum accuracy. The Neck and Bridge pickups have equal response, like traditional single coil pickups, but without the hum and noise. The Ibanez Custom Electronics 3-band eq with an EQ bypass switch & mid frequency switch allow for precise tonal control. When the EQ is bypassed, the treble control now becomes a global tone control for the passive circuit.
Don’t miss your chance to play the latest chapter in SR history, the SR “Cerro”!
Ibanez Talman Bass TMB600-NT
PRESS RELEASE: The Talman bass series combines the re-emergence of a historic Ibanez body shape with powerful genre-hopping versatility and great retro looks. Ibanez is pleased to introduce another attractive model from the Talman series line.
The solid ash body features tonal clarity and a superior attack. It also has Nordstrand CND pickups in a classic P/J combination, a versatile setup almost indispensable for the working musician. The model is able to get a killer P tone from the P-style pickup, deep and wide with a ton of punch. Additionally, the single coil bridge pickup brings the famous J players sound.
With the pre-amp’s flexibility, you can get a massive modern sound that will go from slappy deep R&B to raging metal. The Ibanez Custom Electronics 2-band EQ with an EQ bypass slide switch greatly helps players explore more tonal options and answers bassists requirements.