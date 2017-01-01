NAMM 2017: Ibanez reveals 55 new electric, acoustic and bass guitars

PRESS RELEASE: Ibanez is the pioneer of modern fretted/fretless hybrid bass development. In 2010 the “Ashula”, SR2010ASC was a rare and innovative limited range bass released, that answered many of the news in the market at that time.

Now Ibanez is pleased to introduce the “New Ashula”, SRAS7. As the name “Ashula” indicates the SRAS7 is a fretted and fretless bass hybrid.

While SR2010ASC had two strings on the fretless area, we have added an A-string on SRAS7 so as to enhance octave playing. Additionally, by located the fretted part on a higher note string side, players can perform aggressive styles such as Slapbass with more ease. The iconic fingerboard consists of Rosewood (fretted) and Purpleheart (fretless).

Different radiuses are applied to each section -950mmR (fretted) and 0mmR (fretless). These parameters facilitate chord playing on fretted parts and smooth soloing on the fretless parts. The fretboards are designed to be multi-level which allows an overall smooth and seamless transition between the two sections.

Rigidly fixed with 5 bolts, the 7pc Maple/Purpleheart/Rosewood neck is extremely stable. It transmits the string vibration to the body well and stays in tune when played with firm intonation.

The gorgeous body top of SRAS7 consists of a beautiful Poplar Burl and Ash wood enhanced by a Dragon Eye Burst finish. Deeper cutaway design provides easier access to the upper frets. The detachable finger rest offers two options; placing your thumb near the fretboard outline or in an upper location.

The fretted part is generated by SRAS Super J pickups specially designed for this model. It provides a clear, bright and rich dynamic tone. The fretless part is generated by Aerosilk Piezo system. It enhances an acoustic and wooden sound of similar to an upright bass.

With various tonal possibilities provided by the three-way selection of pickup options magnetic, piezo or a mix of both, the SRAS7 will inspire your musical creativity and curiosity.

The Mono-rail V is the ultimate bridge for bass string isolation. Each bridge is independently and securely locked down to the body for maximum vibration transfer without interference. The “Ashula” expands the possibilities of bass guitar in ways you have never experienced.