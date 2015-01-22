NAMM 2015: 9 new Fender Custom Shop guitars and basses

NAMM 2015: A new year, a new NAMM and a new batch of high-end, highly desirable Fender Custom Shop guitars and basses.

Among this year's highlights is the 2015 Limited Edition 1955 Esquire, which evokes the beginnings of Fender's electric guitar adventure and comes with a neck pickup conversion kit, giving the option of a dual-pickup setup.

Also catching our eye is the 1970 Relic Stratocaster, with its “U” profile neck, large headstock and Fat ’60s single-coil pickups and the 1960 Journeyman Jazz Relic Bass, which harks back to the J-style's earliest incarnation.

Browse the gallery to check out each of the nine new models and read the full press release.