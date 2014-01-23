NAMM 2014: Warwick unveils Fortress LTD bass
NAMM 2014: German luthier Warwick has lifted the lid on its latest annual limited edition model, showcasing the Fortress LTD 2014 at this year's convention.
The new bass features a swamp ash body with a beautifully-finished poplar top, a wenge (a dark coloured tropical wood, sometimes referred to as African Rosewood) neck with birdseye maple fingerboard, 24 Jumbo Bronze frets and two Nordstrand Fat Stack pickups.
Take a look at the full spec and press release below.
Warwick Fortress LTD 2014 press release
As every year since 2001, Warwick comes up with a very special Limited Edition bass, and our 2014 model is absolutely outstanding.
This years Limited Edition is based on a Warwick Fortress bass. It comes with a Wenge neck, a Birdseye Maple fingerboard and a Swamp Ash body with a 3/8 Birdseye Poplar top.
The Fortress LTD is equipped with Nordstrand "Fat Stack" pickups and active MEC 3 way electronics and its all packed into a special Nirvana Black Finish. It will be available as 4 and 5 string version.
The Limited Edition Fortress will be available starting from April 2014.
Specification:
- Matched Headstock: Birdseye Poplar
- Machineheads:Warwick machine heads
- Nut: Just-A-Nut III Brass
- Neck Wood: Wenge
- Fretboard: Birdseye Maple
- Inlay: Black Dots
- Fluorescent Side Dot: Black Side Dots
- Fingerboard Radius: 20"
- Scale length: Scale length: 34" (long scale)
- Fret quantity material and size: 24 Jumbo Bronze(extra hard) frets (width: 2.9mm/ height: 1.3mm)
- Frets: IFT - Invisible Fretwork Technology
- Body Shape: flat body shape
- Bodywood (Topwood / Backwood): 3/8" Poplar Burl / Swamp Ash Body
- Pickups: Passive Nordstrand Fat Stacks, neck and bridge
- Electronics: Active MEC 3 way electronics
- Pot layout: Volume/Balance P/P stacked / Treble / Mid (P/P for midrange selection, 250 Hz/800Hz) / Bass
- Bridge system: 2-piece Brass Warwick bridge
- Strap system: Warwick security locks
- Construction: Bolt-on
- Left Righthand: Only available in right-handed, as well as fretted and fretless* models
- Colour possibilities: Nirvana Black OFC
- Hardware colour: Satin Chrome Hardware
- String label / gauges: Warwick EMP strings: 4-string: 045" - 105" (38200 M 4), 5-string: 045" - 135" (38301 M 5B)
- Weight: 3.9 kg
- included accessories: Including Warwick "User Kit"
- Packing: Aluminium RockCase® RC 10830 SA W
- Certificate:Individual issued certificate of authenticity