More

NAMM 2014: Warwick unveils Fortress LTD bass

By

This year's limited edition model

Image 1 of 5

Every year Warwick rolls out a limited edition bass - this one's based on the Fortress body shape

Every year Warwick rolls out a limited edition bass - this one's based on the Fortress body shape

NAMM 2014: Warwick unveils Fortress LTD bass

Image 2 of 5

Body

Image 3 of 5

Pickups

Image 4 of 5

Headstock

Image 5 of 5

Headstock rear

NAMM 2014: German luthier Warwick has lifted the lid on its latest annual limited edition model, showcasing the Fortress LTD 2014 at this year's convention.

The new bass features a swamp ash body with a beautifully-finished poplar top, a wenge (a dark coloured tropical wood, sometimes referred to as African Rosewood) neck with birdseye maple fingerboard, 24 Jumbo Bronze frets and two Nordstrand Fat Stack pickups.

Read more: Warwick Streamer LX

Take a look at the full spec and press release below.

Warwick Fortress LTD 2014 press release

As every year since 2001, Warwick comes up with a very special Limited Edition bass, and our 2014 model is absolutely outstanding.

This years Limited Edition is based on a Warwick Fortress bass. It comes with a Wenge neck, a Birdseye Maple fingerboard and a Swamp Ash body with a 3/8 Birdseye Poplar top.

The Fortress LTD is equipped with Nordstrand "Fat Stack" pickups and active MEC 3 way electronics and its all packed into a special Nirvana Black Finish. It will be available as 4 and 5 string version.

The Limited Edition Fortress will be available starting from April 2014.

Specification:

  • Matched Headstock: Birdseye Poplar
  • Machineheads:Warwick machine heads
  • Nut: Just-A-Nut III Brass
  • Neck Wood: Wenge
  • Fretboard: Birdseye Maple
  • Inlay: Black Dots
  • Fluorescent Side Dot: Black Side Dots
  • Fingerboard Radius: 20"
  • Scale length: Scale length: 34" (long scale)
  • Fret quantity material and size: 24 Jumbo Bronze(extra hard) frets (width: 2.9mm/ height: 1.3mm)
  • Frets: IFT - Invisible Fretwork Technology
  • Body Shape: flat body shape
  • Bodywood (Topwood / Backwood): 3/8" Poplar Burl / Swamp Ash Body
  • Pickups: Passive Nordstrand Fat Stacks, neck and bridge
  • Electronics: Active MEC 3 way electronics
  • Pot layout: Volume/Balance P/P stacked / Treble / Mid (P/P for midrange selection, 250 Hz/800Hz) / Bass
  • Bridge system: 2-piece Brass Warwick bridge
  • Strap system: Warwick security locks
  • Construction: Bolt-on
  • Left Righthand: Only available in right-handed, as well as fretted and fretless* models
  • Colour possibilities: Nirvana Black OFC
  • Hardware colour: Satin Chrome Hardware
  • String label / gauges: Warwick EMP strings: 4-string: 045" - 105" (38200 M 4), 5-string: 045" - 135" (38301 M 5B)
  • Weight: 3.9 kg
  • included accessories: Including Warwick "User Kit"
  • Packing: Aluminium RockCase® RC 10830 SA W
  • Certificate:Individual issued certificate of authenticity