NAMM 2014: Warwick unveils Fortress LTD bass

NAMM 2014: German luthier Warwick has lifted the lid on its latest annual limited edition model, showcasing the Fortress LTD 2014 at this year's convention.

The new bass features a swamp ash body with a beautifully-finished poplar top, a wenge (a dark coloured tropical wood, sometimes referred to as African Rosewood) neck with birdseye maple fingerboard, 24 Jumbo Bronze frets and two Nordstrand Fat Stack pickups.

Take a look at the full spec and press release below.

Warwick Fortress LTD 2014 press release

As every year since 2001, Warwick comes up with a very special Limited Edition bass, and our 2014 model is absolutely outstanding.

This years Limited Edition is based on a Warwick Fortress bass. It comes with a Wenge neck, a Birdseye Maple fingerboard and a Swamp Ash body with a 3/8 Birdseye Poplar top.

The Fortress LTD is equipped with Nordstrand "Fat Stack" pickups and active MEC 3 way electronics and its all packed into a special Nirvana Black Finish. It will be available as 4 and 5 string version.

The Limited Edition Fortress will be available starting from April 2014.

Specification: