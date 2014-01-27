NAMM 2014: Gretsch Custom Shop stand in pictures
NAMM 2014: There are pretty guitars, and then there are Gretsch guitars.
George Harrison used them for a reason you know - they look and sound like nothing else. The Gretsch Custom Shop was out in force at NAMM, and we had a look round its stand to see what was rocking.
Needless to say, we were impressed...
Click through our gallery for pics and specs.
For more information visit the official Gretsch Custom Shop website.
'55 Silver Jet Historical Relic
'55 Silver Jet Historical Relic specs
Master built by Stephen Stern
Relic nitro lacquer finish
Dynasonic pickups
Maple top, mahogany back and sides
Mahogany neck, fat 'c' shape neck
Rosewood fingerboard
Syncho-sonic, 'G' tailpiece
MSRP $7000
'55 Black Jet Historical Relic
'55 Black Jet Historical Relic specs
Master Built by Stephen Stern
Relic nitro lacquer finishe
Dynasonic pickups
Maple top, mahogany back and sides
Mahogany neck, fat 'c' shape neck
Rosewood fingerboard
Synchro-sonic, "G" tailpiece
MSRP $7000
'54 Roundup Relic
'54 Roundup Relic specs
Master built by Stephen Stern
Knotty pine top, mahogany back and sides
Mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard
Fat 'C' shape neck
Engraved block inlay
Duncan Dyno-Sonic pickups
Gold hardware, Syncro-Sonic bridge
'55 Jet Relic Gold Sparkle
'55 Jet Relic Gold Sparkle specs
Master built by Stephen Stern
Relic nitro lacquer finish
Dynasonic pickups
Maple top, mahogany back and sides
Fact 'c' shape neck
Rosewood fingerboard