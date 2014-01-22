NAMM 2014: Fuchs Audio unveils three Plush pedals and Bruiser bass amp
Introduction
NAMM 2014: Fuchs Audio Technology has announced four new products for Winter NAMM, including three additions to the Plush pedal range - the Blues Flame overdrive, Phone Tone filter and Double Plush overdrive - and the Bruiser Jr. bass amp head.
Kicking things off, the Bruiser Jr. is a 500-watt "tube-hybrid" bass head with an effects loop, five-band EQ and an active balanced DI output with pre and post-EQ options. Its preamp emulates the original Plush Bruiser amp and the retro stylings reflect its 70s forbear.
Next up, the pedals, and there are three new models for your aural pleasure: the Blues Flame overdrive (a creamy overdrive), the Phone Tone (designed to ape the sound of a telephone filter) and, finally, the Double Plush overdrive, which combines two Plush overdrive sounds into one casing.
Plush by Fuchs Audio Blues Flame
NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE: The “Blues Flame” is a blues voiced overdrive which features a smooth overdrive with plenty of adjustable gain on tap, high mid and low tone controls and a master volume.
It cleans up well from the guitar, is extremely touch sensitive and designed for maximum sustain and note bloom. The circuit design features a low noise discrete FET front end and an output stage designed like a miniature power amplifier to provide amp-like feel and reaction to most subtle of picking and volume changes.
Like all Plush pedals, this pedal features true-bypass, feature premium components and construction techniques optimized for the best tone and lowest noise. It features battery or external power and has a five year warranty.
Plush by Fuchs Audio Phone Tone
NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE: The “Phone Tone” is a simple pedal designed in cooperation with B.C. Kochmit of Eye Empire, to emulate the telephone filter found in vintage studio gear as well as in many studio plug-ins while on stage.
While primarily made for guitar, the pedal can be patched through an insert point on a mixing console to use this effect on vocals or other instruments. The pedal is unity gain with a sharp filter slope, extremely low noise, and coloration.
Like all Plush pedals, this pedal features true-bypass, feature premium components and construction techniques optimized for the best tone and lowest noise. It features battery or external power and has a five year warranty.
Plush by Fuchs Audio Double Plush
NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE: “Double Plush” puts two fully independent channels of one of our most popular overdrive pedals under one high performance hood. Channel one has been tweaked for more gain and a more aggressive overdrive, while channel two is based on the highly successful original “Plush Drive” voicing. Premium parts, true bypass, and hand wiring make it sound as great as it looks!
Like all Plush pedals, this pedal features true-bypass, feature premium components and construction techniques optimized for the best tone and lowest noise. It features battery or external power and has a five year warranty.
Fuchs Audio Technology Bruiser Jr.
NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE: Clifton, NJ (January 20, 2014) -- Fuchs Audio Technology is proud to announce the “Bruiser Jr” as a new addition to their Casino Series of amplifiers.
With a preamp modeled after the original Plush Bruiser bass amp from the 70’s, the “Bruiser Jr.” features an all tube 4-stage preamp with 5 simple to operate tone controls and two tone expanding pull pots for enormous tone shaping without the need for complex multi-band equalizers.
The tone controls feature vintage baxandall style passive bass and treble controls, enhanced by an active midrange control, as well as low and high frequency ‘expander’ controls which add to the boost and cut range at the frequency extremes.
In addition to an input gain control, an output master volume allows controlled overdrive for players wanting mild or severely distorted bass tones. Pull controls for low and high boost add additional flexibility to the already wide range of EQ available.
The amp features an active balanced DI output with front panel level control and pre or post EQ selection. The amp features an active subsonic filter circuit which drives the Class-D switch mode power amp producing 500 watts into 4 ohms.
Front panel mute and power switches are provided as is a light up logo. A traditional transformer power supply runs the entire amp which has DC preamp tube filaments, a 45 second turn-on mute and cool operation not requiring a fan.
It has one input, two ¼” speaker outputs, a buffered TRS series effects loop allows for external equalizers or effects at line level. It weighs 25 lbs and a rack mount kit will be available in the future.