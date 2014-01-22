NAMM 2014: Fuchs Audio unveils three Plush pedals and Bruiser bass amp

Three pedals and a bass amp from the US-based manufacturer

NAMM 2014: Fuchs Audio Technology has announced four new products for Winter NAMM, including three additions to the Plush pedal range - the Blues Flame overdrive, Phone Tone filter and Double Plush overdrive - and the Bruiser Jr. bass amp head.

Kicking things off, the Bruiser Jr. is a 500-watt "tube-hybrid" bass head with an effects loop, five-band EQ and an active balanced DI output with pre and post-EQ options. Its preamp emulates the original Plush Bruiser amp and the retro stylings reflect its 70s forbear.

Next up, the pedals, and there are three new models for your aural pleasure: the Blues Flame overdrive (a creamy overdrive), the Phone Tone (designed to ape the sound of a telephone filter) and, finally, the Double Plush overdrive, which combines two Plush overdrive sounds into one casing.

