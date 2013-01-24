NAMM 2013: Seymour Duncan rolls out Steve Harris pickups

Image 1 of 3
Seymour Duncan rolls out Steve Harris pickups
Seymour Duncan rolls out Steve Harris pickups
Seymour Duncan rolls out Steve Harris pickups
NAMM 2013: Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris has teamed up with Seymour Duncan on a new set of Steve Harris signature pickups.
Tone Of The Beast
Steve Harris Signature P-Bass Pickup
The tone of the Beast! exclusively used by Steve Harris of iron maiden for years, this pickup is a hotter than vintage style P pickup with accentuated mid range and punch. you'll think you're on stage with the band.