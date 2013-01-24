NAMM 2013: Seymour Duncan rolls out Steve Harris pickups

Image 1 of 3 The shy and retiring Steve Seymour Duncan rolls out Steve Harris pickups

Image 2 of 3 Here they are - aren't they awfully pickup-y? Seymour Duncan rolls out Steve Harris pickups

Image 3 of 3 And here they are all tucked up in their box Seymour Duncan rolls out Steve Harris pickups



NAMM 2013: Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris has teamed up with Seymour Duncan on a new set of Steve Harris signature pickups.

For more information, visit the official Seymour Duncan website.

Seymour Duncan press release

Tone Of The Beast

Steve Harris Signature P-Bass Pickup

The tone of the Beast! exclusively used by Steve Harris of iron maiden for years, this pickup is a hotter than vintage style P pickup with accentuated mid range and punch. you'll think you're on stage with the band.