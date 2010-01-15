NAMM 2010: Peavey unveils four new VB Series bass amp cabs

PRESS RELEASES: Peavey proudly introduces four all-new bass enclosures for the award-winning, USA-made VB Series. The new VB-215, VB-115, VB-410 and VB-210 are designed to accompany the all-tube Peavey VB-3 bass amplifier, winner of Bass Player's prestigious Editor Award.

The Peavey VB-215 and VB-115 feature Peavey's legendary Black Widow oudspeakers, which produce classic bass tone with excellent power handling and punch. Both cabs are vented to allow full expression of the low frequencies.

The VB-215 also has heavy-duty casters on the rear bottom to provide easy transport, plus a convenient pull-bar handle on the top rear. Built-in skid rails on the back protect the enclosure from the abuse of constant load-in and load-out road use.

The VB-410 and VB-210 showcase Peavey's specially designed 10" ceramic-magnet loudspeakers, as well as a dynamic horn tweeter with level control. All Peavey VB Series bass enclosures are constructed with premium-grade 12mm Baltic birch plywood, extensively braced and covered in a durable polyurethane Hammer Head finish.

Pro bass players such as Michael Anthony (Chickenfoot), Zakk Sandler (Black Tide), Jon Lawhon (Black Stone Cherry), Eric Taylor (Saving Abel) and Randy Armstrong (Red) use the Peavey VB Series.

VB-215 Bass Enclosure

1400 watts program power handling; 2800 watts peak

Two 15" 1502-8 classic Black Widow bass woofers

4 ohms impedance

Vented Baltic birch all-plywood enclosure

Tilt-back bar type handle and heavy-duty casters

Side skid rails to aid load-in & load-out

Durable black polyurethane HammerHead™ finish

Classic black grille cloth and silver piping trim

Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle

Made in U.S.A.

VB-115 Bass Enclosure

700 watts program power handling; 1400 watts peak

15" 1502-8 classic Black Widow bass woofers

8 ohms impedance

Vented Baltic birch all-plywood enclosure

Durable black polyurethane HammerHead finish

Classic black grille cloth and silver piping trim

Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle

Made in U.S.A.

VB-410 Bass Enclosure

800 watts program power handling; 1600 watts peak

Four custom-designed 10" ceramic magnet woofers

One 1" horn tweeter with level control

8 ohms impedance

Baltic birch all-plywood enclosure

Durable black polyurethane HammerHead finish

Classic black grille cloth and silver piping trim

Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle

Made in U.S.A.

VB-210 Bass Enclosure

400 watts program power handling; 800 watts peak

Two custom-designed 10" ceramic magnet woofers

One 1" horn tweeter with level control

8 ohms impedance

Baltic birch all-plywood enclosure

Durable black polyurethane HammerHead finish

Classic black grille cloth and silver piping trim

Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle

Made in U.S.A.

