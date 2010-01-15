NAMM 2010: Peavey unveils four new VB Series bass amp cabs

PRESS RELEASES: Peavey proudly introduces four all-new bass enclosures for the award-winning, USA-made VB Series. The new VB-215, VB-115, VB-410 and VB-210 are designed to accompany the all-tube Peavey VB-3 bass amplifier, winner of Bass Player's prestigious Editor Award.
The Peavey VB-215 and VB-115 feature Peavey's legendary Black Widow oudspeakers, which produce classic bass tone with excellent power handling and punch. Both cabs are vented to allow full expression of the low frequencies.
The VB-215 also has heavy-duty casters on the rear bottom to provide easy transport, plus a convenient pull-bar handle on the top rear. Built-in skid rails on the back protect the enclosure from the abuse of constant load-in and load-out road use.
The VB-410 and VB-210 showcase Peavey's specially designed 10" ceramic-magnet loudspeakers, as well as a dynamic horn tweeter with level control. All Peavey VB Series bass enclosures are constructed with premium-grade 12mm Baltic birch plywood, extensively braced and covered in a durable polyurethane Hammer Head finish.
Pro bass players such as Michael Anthony (Chickenfoot), Zakk Sandler (Black Tide), Jon Lawhon (Black Stone Cherry), Eric Taylor (Saving Abel) and Randy Armstrong (Red) use the Peavey VB Series.
VB-215 Bass Enclosure
1400 watts program power handling; 2800 watts peak
Two 15" 1502-8 classic Black Widow bass woofers
4 ohms impedance
Vented Baltic birch all-plywood enclosure
Tilt-back bar type handle and heavy-duty casters
Side skid rails to aid load-in & load-out
Durable black polyurethane HammerHead™ finish
Classic black grille cloth and silver piping trim
Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle
Made in U.S.A.
VB-115 Bass Enclosure
700 watts program power handling; 1400 watts peak
15" 1502-8 classic Black Widow bass woofers
8 ohms impedance
Vented Baltic birch all-plywood enclosure
Durable black polyurethane HammerHead finish
Classic black grille cloth and silver piping trim
Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle
Made in U.S.A.
VB-410 Bass Enclosure
800 watts program power handling; 1600 watts peak
Four custom-designed 10" ceramic magnet woofers
One 1" horn tweeter with level control
8 ohms impedance
Baltic birch all-plywood enclosure
Durable black polyurethane HammerHead finish
Classic black grille cloth and silver piping trim
Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle
Made in U.S.A.
VB-210 Bass Enclosure
400 watts program power handling; 800 watts peak
Two custom-designed 10" ceramic magnet woofers
One 1" horn tweeter with level control
8 ohms impedance
Baltic birch all-plywood enclosure
Durable black polyurethane HammerHead finish
Classic black grille cloth and silver piping trim
Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle
Made in U.S.A.
For more information, visit Peavey's official site
Information taken from official press release
Submit press releases
Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter
The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!
Follow MusicRadar on Twitter
Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!