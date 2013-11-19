MXR announces Phase 99 pedal

MXR has released a tweaked, limited edition version of its perennially popular Phase 90 stompbox, dubbed the Phase 99.

Although at first it looks almost identical to the Phase 90, the new pedal offers far more under the hood, managing to pack two Phase 90 circuits into a pedal of the same footprint. The player then has the option to engage both circuits simultaneously and power it out of a single output, or to operate them independently and split the signal between two separate outputs.

A nice additional touch is the ability to sync the two circuits' phaser rates and there's also a choice of vintage and modern voicings, selectable via one of a trio of small white push switches positioned above the speed and output knobs.

The new pedal has a suggested selling price of £169 in the UK and is available immediately.

UPDATE: 19 November - The Phase 99's SSP was originally stated to be £109, this has since been amended to £169.

PRESS RELEASE: The MXR Custom Shop Phase 99 opens up the sonic palette of phasing by combining two phase 90s into one pedal!

This new MXR Custom Shop pedal is styled out in the same bright orange livery of the classic Phase 90 pedal - a pedal made famous on many of Eddie Van Halen's recordings, adding shimmery velocity to lead passages or a more dramatic swoosh to muted strumming. The phase 99 combines two of these circuits into one standard Sized MXR stompbox.

Both Phase circuits can be run independently of each other from separate outputs, or feed into each other and out from a single output. The Phase 99 creates a multitude of sounds from a subtle, long cycle to a fast, watery warble... and 100s of sparkling vibrations in between.

Selectable vintage and modern voices and the ability to sync the rate of each Phaser expands the usability of this pedal even more, truly epic atmospheric tones can be achieved.

Available: NOW

SSP £169

About the MXR Custom Shop

