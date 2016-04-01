Musikmesse 2016: Vox launches "a new standard in guitar volume pedals" with the V860
Vox V860 volume pedal
MUSIKMESSE 2016: It's always been a big name in wah pedals, but now Vox is expanding its volume line with the V860, as well as launching a pair of limited-edition Pathfinders.
With a hand-wired design and not a circuit board in sight, Vox promises the V860 will be as transparent as volume pedals can get.
The chassis is a reimagining of the Vox pedal design with an aluminium body, while the pedal mechanism utilises gears with a high tooth count for increased durability.
Jacks consist of input, output and tuner out, and a torque adjustment screw allows players to adjust the feel of the treadle, too.
The V860 is available in June for £118.90 - keep reading for more Vox goodness…
Vox Pathfinder 10 Denim
The result of an unusual partnership with biker denim company Iron Heart, the Vox Pathfinder 10 Denim is completely covered in, erm, denim.
Otherwise, the practice amp remains the same, with two channels and a 6.5” speaker.
A Pathfinder 10 Denim will set you back £118.90 in May - but that's not the only limited-edition Pathfinder on offer…
Vox Pathfinder 10 Union Jack BK
Nothing can stop Vox's insatiable desire to stick Union Jacks on absolutely everything coming out of its factory, and now you can get the Pathfinder 10 with a black basket weave and worn UJ grille cloth.
Chickenhead knobs and white piping complete the distinctive Vox look, making for “an accent piece for your home or studio”, the company says.
The Vox Pathfinder 10 Union Jack BK's availability is TBC, but it'll cost £94.80 when it does hit stores.