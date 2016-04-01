Musikmesse 2016: Vox launches "a new standard in guitar volume pedals" with the V860

MUSIKMESSE 2016: It's always been a big name in wah pedals, but now Vox is expanding its volume line with the V860, as well as launching a pair of limited-edition Pathfinders.

With a hand-wired design and not a circuit board in sight, Vox promises the V860 will be as transparent as volume pedals can get.

The chassis is a reimagining of the Vox pedal design with an aluminium body, while the pedal mechanism utilises gears with a high tooth count for increased durability.

Jacks consist of input, output and tuner out, and a torque adjustment screw allows players to adjust the feel of the treadle, too.

The V860 is available in June for £118.90 - keep reading for more Vox goodness…