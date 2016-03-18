Mu-FX unleashes three pedals in one with the Boostron 3

Mike Beigal is most famous for creating the Mu-Tron III envelope filter, but in recent years, his company Mu-FX has been turning out a host of brightly coloured pedals that retain the legacy of that legendary box, the latest of which is the Boostron 3.

Designed with pro guitarist Ran Anderson, the Boostron 3 combines three sections: Blaster is based on an Alembic Stratblaster FET clean boost preamp; Squeezer is modelled after the Musitronics/Dan Armstrong Orange Squeezer compressor; and Slacker mimics a Pro Co RAT distortion.

The pedal's Slacker and Squeezer sections are footswitchable, while an effects loop offers the ability to add other stompboxes into the signal chain.

Mu-FX's Boostron 3 is available now for $299.95 direct from Mu-FX.