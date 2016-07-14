Money can buy you Happiness - Dwarfcraft Devices' new multi-mode filter pedal

We could all do with a little happiness right now, and if your idea of elation is plugging into a multi-mode filter, then Dwarfcraft Devices has just the pedal for you.

Happiness offers low-pass, band-pass and high-pass filtering, each of which can be modulated by an internal triangle-based LFO or external CV, and a scramble feature offers sample-and-hold effects.

Expression jacks for filter cutoff and LFO speed are onboard, while Happiness also converts 9V pedal power to 12V for integration with Eurorack modular synths and other CV-ready devices.

Uplifting stuff. Happiness is available from August for $275 via Dwarfcraft Devices.