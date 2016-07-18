Me in my studio: Model Aeroplanes

Scottish indie-pop quartet Model Aeroplanes are all set for take off, having released their new single Whatever Dress Suits You Better earlier this month on Island Records. This is lifted from the band's acclaimed EP Something Like Heaven.

Comprising Ben Buist, Grant Irvine, Kieran Smith and Rory Fleming-Stewart, the band are playing live shows and festival dates throughout the summer, but it was their studio space that we wanted to take a look at.

Click through the gallery to see the gear that gets Model Aeroplanes’ sound off the ground...