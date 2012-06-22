Me And My Guitar: Paul Astick, Hawk Eyes

Kicking off our new video regular, we talk to Paul Astick of UK alt rockers Hawk Eyes about his shiny new Hagstrom Tremar Super Swede P-90S.



Here's a new regular, brought to you in conjunction with our sister magazine Total Guitar, that does exactly what is says on the tin: we grab guitarists from bands of all genres, shapes and sizes to talk about their guitars on camera.

It won't always be brand new guitars that we feature. We'll be talking to a variety of artists about the instruments that they love, whether that's a battered workhorse, a vintage beauty, or an off the peg new model.

We want to know about the stories behind these guitars - the wear and tear, the setup and the quirks that make every instrument unique.

Hawk Eyes - Skyspinners