Mark Tremonti talks All I Was track-by-track

“About half the record is about being burned by people I’ve worked with in the past. When you’re a musician, you keep your head down, concentrate on the music and let other people deal with the business, but things are destined to go wrong at some point when there’s money involved.

"So, some of the songs are about being completely shocked that people who you thought had your best interests at heart would just turn on you so easily.

“For this song, I used the baritone [a custom-made PRS]. It sounded really big and full. But, sometimes, it’s harder to track those types of songs than the faster ones because the big, open, six-string chords can create crazy tuning problems.

"Elvis [Michael Baskette, producer] calls them ‘expensive chords’! We have to be careful with intonation - once the major 3rd goes off, it’s a nightmare. The baritone kept those problems to a minimum.

"Elvis actually pushed me to tune to a half-step down on this. It gets pretty high on the second verse [vocally], but now I can pull it off after doing it over and over again.”