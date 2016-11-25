Keeley "perfects" full-range transparent overdrive with Super Phat Mod pedal

Robert Keeley started out in the FX business modifying existing circuits, one of which was the Super Phat mod for the Boss BD-2; now, the pedal guru has announced the Super Phat Mod full range overdrive, the latest evolution of that design.

Incorporating specially selected JFETs, the Super Phat Mod delivers natural break-up and dynamic tones that are highly responsive to pick attack - with this one, Keeley reckons he's "perfected" the design.

The pedal is controlled via level, tone and drive knobs, while a Phat switch offers a slight bass boost, ideal for Strat and Tele players.

There's a lot of lineage in this pedal, and we can't wait to put it through its paces. The Super Phat Mod is available now for $149 in the USA, and for £149 from 15 December in the UK.