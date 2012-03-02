Johnny Marr to open new boutique guitar showroom in Manchester

Marr, an offset Fender devotee, will be bringing showcasing his signature Jaguar at the grand opening

PRESS RELEASE: Tone World, Central Manchester's new boutique guitar showroom, has announced that Johnny Marr will be officially opening their showroom tomorrow (Saturday 3March) at around 1:30pm.

Johnny will be talking about his new Fender signature guitar and a very limited quantity of the highly desirable and scarce instruments will be available for purchase on the day.

Read more: Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray Old Smoothie

Additionally there will be performances in the afternoon by Gypsy Fire, featuring guitarist Ben Travers, who has recently performed with Sade, and Jamie Humphries, guitarist with Brian May, who will be promoting Music Man guitars. There will be a Music Man Sterling John Petrucci signature model raffled as a giveaway on the day.

Tone World will be open from 12 noon tomorrow and will be crammed full of boutique guitars, amplifiers, effects and accessories.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Tone World

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter