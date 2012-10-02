Image 1 of 8 DK2M Pro Series Dinky Jackson Unveils New Pro Series Models

Image 2 of 8 DK2MQ Pro Series Dinky Jackson Unveils New Pro Series Models

Image 3 of 8 KVMG Pro Series King V Jackson Unveils New Pro Series Models

Image 4 of 8 KVMGQ Pro Series King V Jackson Unveils New Pro Series Models

Image 5 of 8 RRMG Pro Series Rhoads Jackson Unveils New Pro Series Models

Image 6 of 8 RRTMG Pro Series Rhoads Jackson Unveils New Pro Series Models

Image 7 of 8 SL2 Pro Series Soloist Jackson Unveils New Pro Series Models

Image 8 of 8 SL2Q Pro Series Soloist Jackson Unveils New Pro Series Models



Jackson has expanded its Pro Series range with eight brand new metal-ready axes.

The new additions include the SL2 Pro Series Soloist, SL2Q Pro Series Soloist, DK2M Pro Series Dinky, DK2MQ Pro Series Dinky, RRMG Pro Series Rhoads and the KVMG Pro Series King V.

Available in a huge array of finishes (including the curious sounding chlorine burst and exotically names Quicksilver), the new models are a pretty scary looking set of guitars that look tailor made to keeping up the neighbours with shredding practice.

For more information,visit the Jackson website, or scroll down for specifications of the new guitars.

Jackson press release

Jackson is excited to unveil eight new fearsome Pro Series models that were engineered for superior playability and shredding.

The models along with their most distinctive features are listed below:

SL2 Pro Series Soloist™ (in Quicksilver and Satin Black)

• Sleek Soloist alder body

• Three-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed oil finish

• Direct-mount Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 (bridge) and SH-1 '59™ (neck) humbucking pickups with 3-way toggle switching

• Compound-radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and Alumiloid Piranha inlays

• Floyd Rose® bridge

SL2Q Pro Series Soloist (in Transparent Black and Transparent Red)

• Soloist alder body with a striking quilt maple top

• Three-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed oil finish

• Direct-mount Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 (bridge) and SH-1 '59™ (neck) humbucking pickups with 3-way toggle switching

• Compound-radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and Alumiloid Piranha inlays

• Floyd Rose® bridge

DK2M Pro Series Dinky™ (in Satin Black, Snow White and Silverburst)

• Dinky alder body

• Flat-sawn graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with wrap-around heel

• Direct-mount Seymour Duncan® JB Zebra (bridge) and '59 Zebra (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way blade switching

• Compound-radius maple fingerboard (dark rosewood on Snow White model) with 24 jumbo frets and offset black dot inlays (offset white dot inlays on Snow White model)

• Floyd Rose® bridge

DK2MQ Pro Series Dinky (in Chlorine Burst, Transparent Black and Transparent Red)

• Dinky alder body with an eye-catching 4A 1/8" quilt maple cap

• Flat-sawn graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with wrap-around heel

• Direct-mount Seymour Duncan® JB Zebra (bridge) and '59 Zebra (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way blade switching

• Compound-radius maple fingerboard (dark rosewood on Trans Red model) with 24 jumbo frets and offset black dot inlays (offset white dot inlays on Trans Red model)

• Floyd Rose® bridge

RRMG Pro Series Rhoads (in Satin Black and Matte Grey with Matte Black Bevels)

• Rhoads alder body

• Three-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed oil finish

• EMG® 81 (bridge) and 85 (neck) humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching

• Compound-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and Alumiloid Shark Fin Inlays

• Anodized black aluminum control plate

• Floyd Rose® bridge

RRTMG Pro Series Rhoads (in Black and Silverburst)

• Rhoads alder body

• Three-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed oil finish

• EMG® 81 (bridge) and 85 (neck) humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching

• Compound-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and Alumiloid Shark Fin Inlays

• Anodized black aluminum control plate

• String-through-body TonePros® fully adjustable bridge

KVMG Pro Series King V™ (in Black and Snow White with Black Bevels)

• Regally commanding King V alder body

• Three-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed oil finish

• EMG® 81 (bridge) and 85 (neck) humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching

• Compound-radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and Alumiloid Shark Fin Inlays

• Floyd Rose® bridge

KVMGQ Pro Series King V (in Transparent Black and Amber Sunburst)

• King V alder body with a stunning quilt maple top

• Three-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed oil finish

• EMG® 81 (bridge) and 85 (neck) humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching

• Compound-radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and Alumiloid Shark Fin Inlays

• Floyd Rose® bridge