Is this the longest guitar solo ever? Watch Joe Satriani, Paul Gilbert, Tommy Emmanuel and many, many more shred for charity

The extended guitar solo is something of a running joke among musicians, but a new video from Australia's Guitar Gods TV takes it to the limit, recruiting an incredible 33 guitarists from around the world to shred over one track.
We're talking big names, including Joe Satriani, Paul Gilbert, Tommy Emmanuel, Guthrie Govan, Ola Englund, Rob Chapman, Andy James, Rabea Massaad, Mattias Eklundh, Steve Morse… The full list is below.
The track itself, Don't You Tell Me Not To Play Guitar, launches Guitar Gods TV's Epic Guitar Solo Contest, which you can enter over here - eight winners will then get a chance to perform with the artists in a second video.
The contest promotes guitar practice while raising funds for the EJ Whitten Foundation to combat prostate cancer and depression.
Given the good cause and the quality of the actual playing, it's a shame the video's opening salvo resorts to a dated pastiche of sexist stereotypes (as highlighted by several YouTube commentators), but you can skip to 2:25 to see the solos unimpeded.
Full list of soloists
Tommy Emmanuel - Australia
Brett Garsed - John Farnham, Nelson, T. J. Helmerich -Australia
Joe Satriani - G3, Chickenfoot - USA
Steve Morse - Deep Purple, Dixie Dregs, The Flying Colors- USA
Hack Wanger - Guitar Gods & Masterpieces TV Show - Australia
Mattias Eklundh - Freak Kitchen - Sweden
Chris Cheney - The Living End - Australia
Dave Leslie - Baby Animals- -Australia
Isao - Spark 7 - Japan
Jack Thammerat Solo artist & 2009 Guitar idol winner - Thailand
Manjit Joseph - Heavens Down - India
Rabea Massaad - Dorje - UK
Benjamin Baret - Ne Obliviscaris - France
Adrian Hannan - The Song Store - song producer -Australia
Albare - Jazz Artist - Morocco ,Israel, France, Australia
Chen Lei - Tang Dynasty - China
Syu - Galneryus - Japan
Rob Chapman - Dorje, Chapman Guitars - UK
Mikio Fujioka - Kami Band - Japan
Shinichi Kobayashi, - Jigoku Quartet - Japan
Frank Gambale- Chick Corea - Australia
Irwin Thomas - Southern Sons, John Farnham - Australia
Geoff Achison -Soul Diggers - Australia
Peter Robinson - Electric Mary- Australia
Hedras Ramos - Solo Fusion/metal artist - Guatemala
Ola Englund The Haunted, Feared - Sweden
Eric Calderone - Erock - USA
Motorman Duo - Simon Hosford - Tommy Emmanuel -Australia
Motorman Duo - James Ryan - Men at work. - Australia
Paul Gilbert - Mr. Big, Racer X - USA
Andy James - Wearing Scars - UK
Alex Hutchings - Alex Hutchings Band - UK
Guthrie Govan - The Aristocrats, Asia, Steve Wilson Band - UK