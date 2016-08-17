Is this the longest guitar solo ever? Watch Joe Satriani, Paul Gilbert, Tommy Emmanuel and many, many more shred for charity

The extended guitar solo is something of a running joke among musicians, but a new video from Australia's Guitar Gods TV takes it to the limit, recruiting an incredible 33 guitarists from around the world to shred over one track.

We're talking big names, including Joe Satriani, Paul Gilbert, Tommy Emmanuel, Guthrie Govan, Ola Englund, Rob Chapman, Andy James, Rabea Massaad, Mattias Eklundh, Steve Morse… The full list is below.

The track itself, Don't You Tell Me Not To Play Guitar, launches Guitar Gods TV's Epic Guitar Solo Contest, which you can enter over here - eight winners will then get a chance to perform with the artists in a second video.

The contest promotes guitar practice while raising funds for the EJ Whitten Foundation to combat prostate cancer and depression.

Given the good cause and the quality of the actual playing, it's a shame the video's opening salvo resorts to a dated pastiche of sexist stereotypes (as highlighted by several YouTube commentators), but you can skip to 2:25 to see the solos unimpeded.

Full list of soloists

Tommy Emmanuel - Australia

Brett Garsed - John Farnham, Nelson, T. J. Helmerich -Australia

Joe Satriani - G3, Chickenfoot - USA

Steve Morse - Deep Purple, Dixie Dregs, The Flying Colors- USA

Hack Wanger - Guitar Gods & Masterpieces TV Show - Australia

Mattias Eklundh - Freak Kitchen - Sweden

Chris Cheney - The Living End - Australia

Dave Leslie - Baby Animals- -Australia

Isao - Spark 7 - Japan

Jack Thammerat Solo artist & 2009 Guitar idol winner - Thailand

Manjit Joseph - Heavens Down - India

Rabea Massaad - Dorje - UK

Benjamin Baret - Ne Obliviscaris - France

Adrian Hannan - The Song Store - song producer -Australia

Albare - Jazz Artist - Morocco ,Israel, France, Australia

Chen Lei - Tang Dynasty - China

Syu - Galneryus - Japan

Rob Chapman - Dorje, Chapman Guitars - UK

Mikio Fujioka - Kami Band - Japan

Shinichi Kobayashi, - Jigoku Quartet - Japan

Frank Gambale- Chick Corea - Australia

Irwin Thomas - Southern Sons, John Farnham - Australia

Geoff Achison -Soul Diggers - Australia

Peter Robinson - Electric Mary- Australia

Hedras Ramos - Solo Fusion/metal artist - Guatemala

Ola Englund The Haunted, Feared - Sweden

Eric Calderone - Erock - USA

Motorman Duo - Simon Hosford - Tommy Emmanuel -Australia

Motorman Duo - James Ryan - Men at work. - Australia

Paul Gilbert - Mr. Big, Racer X - USA

Andy James - Wearing Scars - UK

Alex Hutchings - Alex Hutchings Band - UK

Guthrie Govan - The Aristocrats, Asia, Steve Wilson Band - UK