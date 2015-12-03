In pictures: Iron Maiden guitarist Dave Murray's guitars

By album number 16, most bands could be forgiven for going through the motions somewhat: phoning it in, mellowing out and resting on the laurels of their past hits from their immense back catalogue.

But Iron Maiden proved some time ago that they’re not ‘most bands’. Metal’s national treasures have just made a 90-minute double album and decided to shake up their creative process in doing so.

Within the maelstrom of creativity on The Book Of Souls are a pair of steady hands belonging to a man whose fluid legato and easy smile are synonymous with the band’s heritage.

Dave Murray has been a cornerstone of Iron Maiden since 1978 (he originally joined, then left, in 1976), first partnering with guitarist Dennis Stratton for the band’s seminal self-titled debut in 1979, then joining up with his childhood friend Adrian Smith for twin harmonies and duelling solos in the greatest creative run of albums ever witnessed in heavy metal.

Janick Gers would eventually replace Smith in 1990, but the latter’s return to the band in 1999 resulted in Maiden’s first ever three‑guitar attack, which saw its debut on 2000’s Brave New World.

That record was recorded at Guillaume Tell Studios in Paris, and for The Book Of Souls, the band once again headed off to the studio, again under the enthusiastic guidance of Joe Bonamassa producer Kevin Shirley – a man who positively encourages the spontaneous spirit Dave is still exploring with Maiden.

Did you surprise yourselves with just how much material you had for this?

“I think we did, really. On previous albums, we’ve usually gone into a rehearsal room for maybe a couple of weeks and maybe have four or five songs under our belts. Then we’d go into the studio and start recording, and the rest of the material would be written while we were there. But this time, we went in there with a blank page and a bunch of ideas.

“After we had several songs and it was over the hour mark anyway, we kind of said, ‘Okay, it looks like it’s going to be a double album…’ It was fantastic, but we stopped there – otherwise we would have been in for three or four albums!”