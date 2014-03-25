In pictures: Godin Richmond Dorchester with Bigsby unboxed

Canadian guitar builder Godin has been quietly producing some seriously high-quality instruments, and with the Richmond series, they’re tastily priced, too.

We have a round-up of Richmonds coming up in TG, so we thought we’d share a few shots of one of our faves: the Dorchester with Bigsby, priced at a cool £849.

For the full review of the Godin Richmond Dorchester with Bigsby, check out Total Guitar issue 253, on sale 14 April.

