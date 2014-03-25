In pictures: Godin Richmond Dorchester with Bigsby unboxed
Godin Richmond Dorchester with Bigsby
Canadian guitar builder Godin has been quietly producing some seriously high-quality instruments, and with the Richmond series, they’re tastily priced, too.
We have a round-up of Richmonds coming up in TG, so we thought we’d share a few shots of one of our faves: the Dorchester with Bigsby, priced at a cool £849.
For the full review of the Godin Richmond Dorchester with Bigsby, check out Total Guitar issue 253, on sale 14 April.
Godin Richmond Dorchester with Bigsby
Mmm, creamy. The Dorchester is available in Natural or Solid Cream finishes, and with or without that idiosyncratic Bigsby vibrato
Godin Richmond Dorchester with Bigsby
And there it is in all its glory: a genuine Bigsby, complemented by vintage-style volume and tone knobs
Godin Richmond Dorchester with Bigsby
The Dorchester’s other big attention-grabbers are those Lace Alumitone humbuckers, with distinctive Art Deco-style covers
Godin Richmond Dorchester with Bigsby
The sculpted pickguard runs the length of the body
Godin Richmond Dorchester with Bigsby
Even with that affordable price tag, these Godins are still made in Canada