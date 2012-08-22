In Pictures: Fender American Vintage Series
'52 Telecaster
Fender sprung a big announcement on the guitar industry yesterday when it announced a complete overhaul of its perennially popular American Vintage Series.
As the name suggests, these are US-made guitars designed to celebrate the best instruments built by the firm throughout the '50s and '60s. Now Fender is re-vamping the entire range and the production processes behind it (read our original story on the 2012 Fender American Vintage Series).
Click through the gallery to take a look at close-up shots of the new '52, '58 and '64 Telecasters, the '59 and '65 Stratocasters and the '65 Jazzmaster. There's also a '56 Stratocaster and '65 Jaguar available in the range, but detailed shots of those guitars are yet to emerge.
'52 Telecaster case
'52 Telecaster controls
'52 Telecaster neck
'52 Telecaster headstock
'52 Telecaster neck plate
'58 Telecaster
'58 Telecaster case
'58 Telecaster bridge (covered)/controls
'58 Telecaster neck
'58 Telecaster headstock
'59 Stratocaster
'59 Stratocaster case
'59 Stratocaster vibrato
'59 Stratocaster neck
'59 Stratocaster pickups
'59 Stratocaster neck plate
'59 Stratocaster headstock
'64 Telecaster
'64 Telecaster case
'64 Telecaster bridge/controls
'64 Telecaster neck
'64 Telecaster neck plate
'64 Telecaster headstock
'65 Jazzmaster
'65 Jazzmaster case
'65 Jazzmaster controls
'65 Jazzmaster vibrato
'65 Jazzmaster bridge
'65 Jazzmaster pickup (neck)
'65 Jazzmaster neck
'65 Jazzmaster headstock
'65 Stratocaster
'65 Stratocaster case
'65 Stratocaster controls
'65 Stratocaster pickups
'65 Stratocaster neck
'65 Stratocaster bridge (covered)
'65 Stratocaster neck plate
'65 Stratocaster headstock
