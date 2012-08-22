In Pictures: Fender American Vintage Series

Fender sprung a big announcement on the guitar industry yesterday when it announced a complete overhaul of its perennially popular American Vintage Series.

As the name suggests, these are US-made guitars designed to celebrate the best instruments built by the firm throughout the '50s and '60s. Now Fender is re-vamping the entire range and the production processes behind it (read our original story on the 2012 Fender American Vintage Series).

Click through the gallery to take a look at close-up shots of the new '52, '58 and '64 Telecasters, the '59 and '65 Stratocasters and the '65 Jazzmaster. There's also a '56 Stratocaster and '65 Jaguar available in the range, but detailed shots of those guitars are yet to emerge.