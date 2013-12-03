In pictures: Blackstar HT Metal 1 unboxed
The HT series of amps has been a huge hit for Blackstar, so much so that the company’s gone and released an entirely new range, aimed at players of all things heavy.
A whole fleet of Blackstar HT Metal amps has just arrived in the TG stockroom, so join us as we look at the most compact of the lot: the HT Metal 1.
For the full review of the Blackstar HT Metal series, check out Total Guitar issue 249, on sale 23 December.
It may be diddy, but the HT Metal 1’s eight-inch speaker pushes some serious air, while ECC83 and ECC82 valves provide the tonal firepower
This one-watter gives you two channels, which are adjustable via Blackstar’s Infinite Shape Feature
The HT Metal series has been designed to look as mean as it sounds, with heavy-duty metal grilles
With an emulated output and mp3/line input, the HT Metal 1 makes for a handy practice amp, especially if you need plenty of gain