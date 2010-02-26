i-tab: the world's first dedicated portable guitar tab player

PRESS RELEASE: The revolutionary and patented i-tab, for the first time ever, offers guitarists a pocket-sized unit that scrolls chords and lyrics in perfect time.

The i-tab allows users to download backing tracks and video cover lessons from a massive library of fully legal tabs, tracks and lessons on www.i-tab.com. Once downloaded, the i-tab sits conveniently at the end of your guitar and acts as the ultimate prompt giving you a seamless clear display of chords and lyrics at the tempo of your choice. Now you can take your tab library with you wherever you go and this really will be your best friend on your guitar.

Ideal for players of every level, the i-tab will help you learn songs, remember lyrics whilst storing hundreds of tabs, backing tracks and reels of video. 4GB memory gives you plenty of room to organise your songs into handy playlists and build your own song library.

If you are learning to play you can also download i-tab's free tuition video modules to help you along. Funky video cover lessons will help build your portfolio of cool songs for gigs and parties.

The i-tab unit has a 5-inch touch screen, built-in speaker and comes with headphones, stylus, USB connector, power charger, soft carry pouch and weighs in at only 0.14kg.

The i-tab comes with 30 free song tabs including U2 (Beautiful Day), Oasis (Wonderwall) and The Rolling Stones (Jumpin' Jack Flash). It also includes TV out leads so you can play synchronized chords, lyrics and backing tracks through the player or through your TV and everyone can sing along!

The i-tab is available to purchase now through www.i-tab.com for £129 (€149, $199). The first units are shipping mid-March and will hit the streets worldwide from early April 2010. The backing tracks and songs (including the chords and lyrics) can be purchased from the website at a price of 25 pence for the tabs and 50 pence for backing tracks.

Information taken from official press release

