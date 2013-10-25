Gretsch announces three new Center-Block models

Gretsch has unveiled three new additions to its Center-Block range.

The new guitars include the G5620-CB Electromatic Center-Block, Double-Jet G5655T-CB Electromatic Center-Block and double-cutaway C5622T-CB Electromatic Center-Block.

Read on for full details of each model, and visit the official Gretsch website for more information.

Gretsch press release

Gretsch is proud to welcome three additions to the popular Center-Block series, the Gretsch G5620T-CB Electromatic®, G5655T-CB Electromatic, and G5622T-CB Electromatic guitars. The new models join three previously released guitars, launched in Jan. 2013, targeted at guitarists looking for an alternative instrument that combines the infamous Gretsch aesthetic, increased sustain and reduced feedback, even at high volumes.

Available in Black, Rosa Red, and Georgia Green gloss finishes, all models offer the “center-block advantage.” The interior solid spruce center block running the length of the guitar’s body makes for a lively “high gain-friendly” tone and delivers greater control over the kind of feedback players want. The three new dual coil Super HiLo’Tron™ pickups are voiced to produce a clean, high-end sparkle with robust low-end, low-noise performance, along with versatile pickup switching. Together with the “Black Top” Filter’Tron™ bridge pickup, it’s a potent tonal combination.

The double-cutaway G5622T-CB Electromatic® Center-Block includes a five-ply maple body construction with a bound arched top and back, bound “cat’s eye” sound holes and a bound maple neck, a 12.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 21 medium jumbo frets and Neo-Classic™ “thumbnail” inlays, three-way neck/bridge pickup switching with two-way auxiliary switching (middle pickup on/off), single-ply black pickguard with Gretsch logo, five “G-arrow” control knobs (volume for each pickup, master tone for bridge and middle pickups, master volume), anchored Adjusto-Matic™ bridge and flat-handle Bigsby®-licensed B70 vibrato, Grover® tuners and knurled strap retainer knobs.