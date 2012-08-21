Gibson unveils 12-string Les Paul

Gibson has once again been tinkering in the garage and this time has emerged with the Les Paul Traditional 12-string, a guitar it describes as possibly “the most powerful-sounding and best-playing rendition of the [12-string] breed ever created”.

Based around the Les Paul Traditional, the new 12-string makes a couple of tweaks to that mainstay model, aside from the obvious. It seems the firm is (probably very wisely) keen to make as few adjustments as possible to the 'standard' Les Paul on top of the 12-string augmentation.

Click through the gallery to take a closer look at the new model and available finishes.