Fender launches Adam Clayton Jazz Bass

Hot on the heels of U2's like-it-or-not gifting of their new album Songs of Innocence to the entire world, Fender has announced the launch of its new Adam Clayton Jazz Bass.

Modelled on the '65 Sherwood Green Jazz Bass Clayton used on U2's All That You Can't Leave Behind tour, the new alder-bodied signature model shares the original's Custom Colour finish, complete with matching headstock, with two Custom Shop pickups providing the tonal mumbo - emulating the "really, really punchy" units on Clayton's own instrument. However, other details have been altered from the original to "make my beat-up guitar pretty", as Clayton jokingly put it.

The maple neck, which has a custom 'C' profile, is faced with a rosewood fingerboard and has a 9.5-inch radius. The instrument has a 34-inch scale length, and its 20 frets are accompanied by pearloid block markers.

The high-mass bridge gives players the choice of strings-through-body or topload stringing while, at the other end of the neck, tuning is handled by classic 'lollipop' open-back machineheads.

The package is rounded out with a deluxe hardshell case with orange lining. No details on price are currently available on this latest addition to Fender's extensive Artist Series of performer-affiliated instruments.

Even better than the real thing? You decide.