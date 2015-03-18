Electro-Harmonix unveils Holy Grail Neo reverb pedal

EHX's Holy Grail reverb pedal has been a pedalboard staple for decades, but its flanged 'Flerb' setting remains unused on most units, which is why the new Holy Grail Neo replaces it with a classic plate reverb, in addition to spring and hall reverbs.

A three-way toggle flicks between the three modes, while a single reverb control adjusts the wet/dry mix - the pedal also features true bypass switching, and comes with a nine-volt power supply.

The Holy Grail Neo will be available in May for $163 (£111). Check out the video demo above and the EHX website for more info.