Electro-Harmonix releases the Talking Pedal

Image 1 of 3 All the talk without the tube. Result. The new Electro-Harmonix Talking Pedal

Image 2 of 3 The Talking Pedal has a rocking chassis for super smooth control. The Electro-Harmonix Talking Pedal

Image 3 of 3 Fade in some fuzz with a side-mounted scroll wheel. The Electro-Harmonix Talking Pedal



Electro-Harmonix has revealed the second pedal in its Next Step Effects line: the tube-less vocal expression Talking Pedal.

If you love a bit of Frampton-style talkbox tone but don't fancy shoving a tube in your gob to achieve it, the Talking Pedal is the solution.

Read more: Electro-Harmonix Grand Canyon

With no moving parts (meaning no pesky potentiometer or switch problems), a rocking chassis and completely silent bypass, it takes the hassle out of achieving what is, in the right hands, a pretty unique effect.

Check out our video of the Talking Pedal from NAMM, or check out the Talking Pedal at Electro-Harmonix for more details.

Electro-Harmonix press release

Riding the coattails of EHX's revolutionary wah pedal, the Crying Tone, the brand new Talking Pedal brings vocal expression to the guitar player (no tubes required.) The pedal uses the proprietary design of EHX's Next Step Effects and is the second pedal to be released in the line.



As with the Crying Tone Wah, the Talking Pedal is completely free of moving parts including potentiometers and switches that can wear out and need replacing. The pedal also features the same smooth rocking chassis for exceptional control and a bypass that is completely silent.



Similarly to a wah, the Talking Pedal is a rocking filter-type pedal, but the similarities end there. The tone of the pedal is unlike any traditional wah because it passes the guitar signal through 2 bandpass filters that gives the tone a male vocal quality and creates a selection of vowel-like sounds.



Additionally, a specially designed fixed fuzz circuit can be blended in to the players taste with a scroll wheel located on the side of the pedal. This circuit was added to enhance the definition of the effect and add growl and grind to the pedal while used without additional effects.



With its state-of-the-art design and unique tone, the Talking Pedal will inspire musicians tones worth talking about. The Talking Pedal is estimated to be shipped late July/early August, comes equipped with a 9 volt battery (accepts optional AC adapter) and carries a U.S. List Price of $121.20.