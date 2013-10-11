Electro-Harmonix announces Crying Bass pedal

Electro-Harmonix has made the next step with its, err, Next Step range, announcing the arrival of the first bass specific addition - a fuzz/wah dubbed the Crying Bass.

Like the Next Step series' guitar equivalents (see our Electro-Harmonix Crying Tone wah review), the Crying Bass offers a similar feel to treadle-based rocking pedals - e.g. your typical wah or volume pedal -but removes all moving parts from the equation, meaning you essentially traverse the filter range by rocking the entire pedal.

EHX says the Crying Wah "provides the smoothest response and sound that goes all the way from smooth funk to rude growl without losing any bottom".

According to the firm, the addition of the fuzz circuit should give "the wah filter more frequencies to chew on" and its also included a fixed low pass filter for boosting the low end.

As per usual, the pedal can be powered via 9v battery or with a compatible power adapter. Price and availability are still TBC.